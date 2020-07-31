IGDA Foundation Play It Forward charity livestream schedule Shacknews and Spawn On Me podcast have joined forces with the IGDA Foundation to bring our audiences a very special day of livestream programming. Please take a look at the full schedule here!

Shacknews E4 kicked off in June and we are about to end July with a huge bang. We have partnered with the IGDA Foundation and the Spawn On Me Podcast to bring our viewers and communities 8 hours of amazing content. We will be joined by all sorts of talented and amazing guests from all around the video game industry. You can watch all of the panels and gameplay sessions live on our very own Shacknews Twitch channel.

You can donate right now to the Play It Forward fundraising campaign to support the IGDA Foundation Online Diversity Program.

Here's the full schedule of today's panels and gameplay sessions:

10am PT/ 12pm CT/ 1pm ET - Quad Gods: The Story of the Quadriplegic Esports Team Panel

11am PT/1pm CT/ 2pm ET - About the IGDA Foundation

11:30am PT/1:30pm CT/ 2:30pm ET - Online Games and Harassment Hotline with Anita Sarkeesian

12pm PT/ 2pm CT/ 3pm ET - Trans Inclusion and Advocacy in Games - with Asif Khan

1pm PT/ 3pm CT/ 4pm ET - Black in Gaming - with Kahlief Adams

2pm PT/ 4pm CT/ 5pm ET - Rocket League Gameplay Session with Asif, Kahlief, Blessing, and Kdin

3pm PT/ 5pm CT/ 6pm ET - The Jerry Lawson Award - with Microsoft's Sarah Bond

3:30pm PT/ 5:30pm CT/ 6:30pm ET - Osama Dorias Meme Challenge

4pm PT/ 6pm CT/ 7pm ET Allyship Panel with Greg Miller, Elaine Gomez, Steven Spohn, Shan Bryant, Elyse Willems, and Kahlief Adams

5pm PT/ 7pm CT/ 8pm ET - Rocket League Gameplay Session with Asif, Kahlief, Blake, Kdin

6pm PT/8pm CT/9pm ET - Finale

For more information on today's Play It Forward charity livestream check out the full press release:

Starting at 10:00 a.m. PT today and hosted on the Shacknews Twitch channel, we'll be partnering with some really incredible people for an 8 hours streaming event called Play It Forward that will feature Black, disabled, trans, and other underrepresented voices seeking to pull in $10,000 to support efforts to increase diversity in gaming.

Donate here today and our partners will DOUBLE your gift!

Joining us are companies including Shacknews, Greenlit Content, HyperX, and ReKTGlobal, as well as individuals from organizations like Rooster Teeth and Kinda Funny.

During Play It Forward, the IGDA Foundation will welcome Sarah Bond, vice president of the gaming ecosystem at Microsoft, to give the Jerry A. Lawson Award to Laura Teclemariam. Currently, director of product management at WB Games in San Francisco, Teclemariam demonstrated incredible grit, resilience, and accomplishments in her 17 years of product management, interactive media design, and software engineering at companies including EA and Microsoft.

Hosted by Kahlief Adams of Spawn on Me, a podcast spotlighting people of color in the gaming industry, the fundraiser will feature programming including leaders and CEOs speaking on Black representation in games, a competitive esports team composed of people paralyzed from the neck down called the Quad Gods, and Anita Sarkeesian to talk about The Games and Online Harassment Hotline.

Notable trans gaming community members including Kdin Jenzen from Rooster Teeth will speak on trans acceptance and inclusion in gaming. Greg Miller from Kinda Funny, Elyse Willems from Funhaus, and Steven Spohn of AbleGamers are among those who will discuss allyship and good ways to support members of underrepresented communities in and out of gaming.

In between these important topics, content creators will stream gameplay, celebrating the medium that connects us. They and everyone involved will encourage viewers to help achieve our $10,000 goal, which will fund the IGDA Foundation Online Diversity Program.

“Helping bring so many amazing people together to support Play It Forward has been a real joy,” said Asif Khan, CEO of Shacknews. “The IGDA Foundation’s mission of inclusion and representation in the games industry is an extremely important endeavor, and we couldn’t be more excited to help amplify the voices of its members and serve the goals of the foundation.”

Shacknews is honored to be a part of this combined effort. Please consider donating to the Play It Forward charity campaign today to help support the IGDA Foundation Online Diversity Program.