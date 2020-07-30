Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout beta returns friday The Fall Guys beta will be playable once again before its launch next week.

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is shaping up to be quite an impressive party game. After several showings at different in-person and digital events, we’re finally on the cusp of the game’s wide release on August 4. Published by Devolver Digital, Fall Guys pits 60 players against each other in a series of last-man-standing contests. Ahead of its launch, players will have another opportunity to play Fall Guys when the beta returns on Friday July 31.

Fall Guys received a brief beta from July 24-25. The beta was a smashing success, as Fall Guys was atop the most popular games on Twitch. It was also a critical success, as evident in our Shacknews hands-on preview. The official Fall Guys Twitter account shared the news about the second round of the beta. The company also posted links for fans to sign up to receive a beta code. One for streamers and content creators, and one for everybody else.

Option 2 it is!



Beta starts on Friday - Exact times TBC



Streamers/YouTubers sign up here: https://t.co/1pNiNLvbbz

Everyone else sign up here: https://t.co/uHu7mappL4



Number of Retweets = Number of extra keys we email out



Let's goooo 1 billion retweets, where we dropping lads? pic.twitter.com/1H7o9nwGBf — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) July 29, 2020

The servers for the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout beta are scheduled to open up on Friday, July 31. Exact times are yet to be determined. With the excitement swirling around this party game, Devolver Digital may have another big hit on their hands when Fall Guys launches in early August. It was revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be a part of PS Plus’ free games for August, along with Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Fall Guys is full of hilarious moments, and is quite a joy whether you choose to play solo, or queue up with some friends. You can catch all of our coverage of the game on the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Fall Guys. Be sure to follow us on Twitch to watch the next time we stream Mediatonic’s party game.