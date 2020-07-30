New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout beta returns friday

The Fall Guys beta will be playable once again before its launch next week.
Donovan Erskine
1

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is shaping up to be quite an impressive party game. After several showings at different in-person and digital events, we’re finally on the cusp of the game’s wide release on August 4. Published by Devolver Digital, Fall Guys pits 60 players against each other in a series of last-man-standing contests. Ahead of its launch, players will have another opportunity to play Fall Guys when the beta returns on Friday July 31.

Fall Guys received a brief beta from July 24-25. The beta was a smashing success, as Fall Guys was atop the most popular games on Twitch. It was also a critical success, as evident in our Shacknews hands-on preview. The official Fall Guys Twitter account shared the news about the second round of the beta. The company also posted links for fans to sign up to receive a beta code. One for streamers and content creators, and one for everybody else.

The servers for the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout beta are scheduled to open up on Friday, July 31. Exact times are yet to be determined. With the excitement swirling around this party game, Devolver Digital may have another big hit on their hands when Fall Guys launches in early August. It was revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be a part of PS Plus’ free games for August, along with Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. 

Fall Guys is full of hilarious moments, and is quite a joy whether you choose to play solo, or queue up with some friends. You can catch all of our coverage of the game on the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Fall Guys. Be sure to follow us on Twitch to watch the next time we stream Mediatonic’s party game.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

