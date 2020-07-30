Voice actors and cast list - Grounded Learn the names of the actors that have brought the characters in Grounded to life.

The characters in Grounded have been brought to life by a list of talented voice actors. These actors will likely be immediately recognizable to a lot of players, as they have appeared in popular TV series, major films, and other high-profile video games.

Grounded’s voice actors and cast list

Though there aren’t a lot of characters in Grounded, those that are present are voiced by some truly incredible actors. The following list of actors was accessed via the credits sequence in Grounded, which can be viewed from the main menu.

Dr. Wendell Tully – Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi leads the cast list of voice actors in Grounded as Dr. Wendell Tully. Zachary Levi is known for his work as Chuck in the TV series by the same name. He also played Billy Batson and Shazam in Shazam! as well as Fandral in Thor: Ragnarok.

BURG.L – Josh Brener

Though it doesn’t appear as though Josh Brener has had previous experiences in voice acting video games, he has had a lot of experience in both TV and film. Brener played Dale in The Bing Bang Theory, Marshall Davis in Workaholics, Mark Beaks in DuckTales, and Carl in Modern Family.

Max – Luke Youngblood

Luke Youngblood hasn’t had a lot of experience voice acting video games, though he did portray Lee Jordan in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets. According to his Wikipedia entry, his first voice role was as Frostee Benson in Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. Those fans of Community will recognize Youngblood as Magnitude.

Willow – Ozioma Akagha

Ozioma Akagha has done her fair share of acting in both film, TV, and in video games. She will be immediately familiar for a lot of VR-owners as the voice of Alyx Vance from Half-Life: Alyx. She also played Plastic in Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst. Akagha also voiced Barbara Casey, Zena Woodard, and Angela Cummings in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Pete – Max Mittelman

The character of Pete is brought to life by Max Mittelman, who has a long history of voice over work in video games and TV series. He’s played Rayeld the Hunter in Diablo 3, Rooker in Halo 5: Guardians, The Paleontologist in Death Stranding, as well as Serpico in Berserk and Saitama in One-Punch Man.

Hoops – Charlet Chung

Charlet Chung is known for her work on a ton of video games, including D.Va in Overwatch, a survivor in State of Decay 2, as well as Seraph in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Chung has also worked on a few TV series and films, including playing Kim Wang Shu in Boston Legal, Jane in Weeds, Susie Chin in Chuck, and Echo in Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

Quite a stellar cast of voice actors have come together to bring Grounded’s characters to life. Each of these talented individuals injects a certain charm to who they play, whether it’s one of the four shrunk kinds, the hilarious robot BURG.L, or the mysterious Dr. Tully. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Grounded page for even more helpful tips and guides.