Red Dead Online Outlaw Pass No. 3 ranks and rewards A complete breakdown of all the Outlaw Pass No. 3 ranks and rewards in Red Dead Online.

The Outlaw Pass No. 3 is finally here, bringing a slew of new ranks and rewards for players to unlock and acquire. If you’re planning on picking up the new season pass in Red Dead Online, then you’re going to want to know what to expect. Here’s a complete breakdown of all the rewards you can expect at each and every rank.

Red Dead Online Outlaw Pass No. 3 ranks and rewards

Purchasing the Outlaw Pass No. 3 in Red Dead Online will cost players 40 Gold Bars. You’ll earn all of this back throughout the various ranks you can reach, along with several other items that you can use to customize your character and playtime in the online game mode. We’ve broken down each of the ranks and rewards in the table below, so let’s take a look.

Red Dead Online Outlaw Pass No. 3 ranks and rewards Rank # Rewards 1 15% role XP Boost and The Dedham outfit 2 5 Legendary Animal Pheromones 3 5 Gold Bars 4 Burled Wood Grain for any gun 5 Ticket for 1 Free Emote 6 Red Filter for Advanced Camera 7 Hunter Background for Photo Studio and 2,000 XP for Naturalist Role 8 Buckden Rings set 9 Ammo Parcel (Nitro Express Ammo) 10 Riflemen Pose for Photo Studio 11 Ticket for 1 free Mash Refill and 3 Gold Bars off a Bar Décor Item 12 Red Enamel Inlay for any gun or knife 13 Clovelly Shirt 14 5 Gold Bars off a Vitalism Studies Pamphlet of your choice 15 5 Gold Bars 16 Ammo Parcel (.22 Sedative Ammo) 17 Flag for your camp with the West Elizabeth Seal and 1 free shirt (Rank 15 or below) 18 25 Goods added to your Trader stockpile 19 Beat Chest Emote 20 Zizi Belt Buckle 21 5 Animal Revivers 22 Cobalt Cloth Wrap for any repeater, rifle, or shotgun as well as 1 free Ability 23 Hunting Parcel (Potent Herbivore and Potent Predator Bait) 24 Clovelly Hat 25 Confident Dance style and 25% Role XP Boost 26 30% RDO$ off select non-role pamphlets 27 Moonshine Ingredients Parcel and Ammo Ingredients Parcel 28 End Credits Filter for Advanced Camera 29 Clovelly Dropped Suspenders 30 25 Trader Goods 31 Gun Care Parcel (Gun Oil) and 1 Treasure Map 32 Ammo Parcel (Nitro Express Ammo) 33 Blue Enamel Inlay for any gun or knife 34 Socialites Pose for Photo Studio 35 Clovelly Boots 36 1 Select Hat for free (Rank 15 or below) 37 Swamp Background for Photo Studio 38 Horse Care Parcel 39 5 Gold Bars 40 Knight Buckle 41 Charcoal Filter for the Advanced Camera 42 Flag for your camp with the Saint Denis city seal 43 Bandit Mask and Ammo Parcel (.22 Sedative Ammo) 44 25 Trader Goods 45 30% role XP boost 46 Get 30% RDO$ off the Wilderness Camp and 40% RDO$ off select saddles 47 100 RDO$ 48 Burdall Hat 49 50% RDO$ off select Novice or Promising items from any current role 50 Mystery Reward ticket 51 40% RDO$ off Ponchos and 5 Gold Bars 52 2 Collectibles Parcels 53 Green Enamel Inlay for any gun or knife 54 5 Legendary Animal Pheromones 55 1 free emote 56 Hunters Pose for Photo Studio 57 Tipsy walking style 58 Abbington Cap and Drunk Filter for Advanced Camera 59 Flag for camp with Guarma seal on it 60 Iguga Belt Buckle 61 1 free shirt (Rank 15 or below) 62 2 Collectibles Parcels 63 Goatherd Outfit for Cripps 64 5 Gold Bars 65 Amador Boots and 1 free Mash Refill 66 5 Animal Revivers 67 50% RDO$ off Established or Distinguished items in current roles 68 Abbington Nightgown 69 Exotic Background for Photo Studio 70 5 Gold Bars 71 Amador Pants 72 Guarma Filter 73 Rock Paper Scissors emote and 40% RDO$ off a Double Bandolier of your choice (Catalogue only) 74 1 Treasure Map 75 5 Gold Bars 76 Canine Pose for Photo Studio 77 Mystery Reward Ticket 78 Amador Coat 79 New Metal Styles for the Gunsmith and 5 Gold Bars 80 Golden Spirit Belt Buckle and The Zapatero Outfit

Now that you know exactly what to expect from the Red Dead Online Outlaw Pass No. 3 ranks and rewards, make sure you head back over to our Red Dead Online guide for even more helpful information.