Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Wreckfest Staff Shackbattle + Fall Guys Beta Everyone's favorite never-ending series of video game competitions is back with a very special Wreckfest Shack Staff Shackbattle.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 8:00 PM ET. The Shacknews Staff is set to square off in Fall Guys Beta and Wreckfest. Please take a look.

Everyone competing in tonight's competition will receive a bonus. The champion titles will just be for bragging rights.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort to spread positivity in the face of ever-increasing darkness. The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.