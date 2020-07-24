Weekend PC Download Deals for July 24: Epic Summer Sale begins

With July coming closer to a close, that means the Summer Sales are about to start rolling. The Epic Games Store is launching its big Summer Sale for the next couple of weeks and that means a chance to fill up your library with some fantastic games from the past couple of years. That includes games like Maneater, Control, Disco Elysium, and more. And don't forget to claim your free copies of Next Up Hero and Tacoma while you can.

Elsewhere, Steam has free weekends for both Sid Meier's Civilization VI and For Honor, while also offering noteworthy discounts on recent releases Trials of Mana and the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection. Green Man Gaming is keeping up with its own Summer Sale, GOG.com has a handful of great indies available, and the Humble Store is going into space with games like The Outer Worlds, Astroneer, and Stellaris.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Assassin's Creed Bundle and select between Revelations, Brotherhood, Rogue, Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition, Assassin's Creed II Deluxe Edition, Freedom Cry, Chronicles Russia, Chronicles India, and Chronicles China. Get 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $14.99. These activate on UPlay.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition, Void Bastards, Railway Empire, Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock, Yuppie Psycho, Beat Hazard 2, Sigma Theory, Metal Unit, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, Verlet Swing, Basingstoke, and Earthlock. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, new subscribers receive 40% off of the standard rate!

Pay $1 or more for Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree. Pay more than the average $8.51 for The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Warlock: Master of the Arcane, Age of Wonders III, and Europa Universalis IV. Pay more than the average $7.44 for Stellaris, Victoria Collection, and Necropolis: Brutal Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Battletech Digital Deluxe Edition and Tyranny. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Warhammer 40K: Kill Team, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War GOTY Edition, Warhammer 40K Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide. Pay more than the average $7.90 for Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, and Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch Enhanced Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War III, and Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for The Night of the Rabbit, Fire!, and A Year of Rain. Pay more than the average $8.52 for CryoFall, State of Mind, The Great Perhaps, and AER: Memories of Old. Pay $15 or more to also receive Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Iron Danger, and Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam