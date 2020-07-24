Weekend PC Download Deals for July 24: Epic Summer Sale begins

With July coming closer to a close, that means the Summer Sales are about to start rolling. The Epic Games Store is launching its big Summer Sale for the next couple of weeks and that means a chance to fill up your library with some fantastic games from the past couple of years. That includes games like Maneater, Control, Disco Elysium, and more. And don't forget to claim your free copies of Next Up Hero and Tacoma while you can.
Elsewhere, Steam has free weekends for both Sid Meier's Civilization VI and For Honor, while also offering noteworthy discounts on recent releases Trials of Mana and the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection. Green Man Gaming is keeping up with its own Summer Sale, GOG.com has a handful of great indies available, and the Humble Store is going into space with games like The Outer Worlds, Astroneer, and Stellaris.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Direct2Drive
- Strategy First Sale
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
- A Vampyre Story [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Darkstar One [Steam] - $2.00 (80% off)
Epic Games Store
- Next Up Hero - FREE until 7/30
- Tacoma - FREE until 7/30
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Epic Summer Sale
- Maneater - $29.99 (25% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $29.99 (25% off)
- Civilization VI: Platinum Edition Upgrade - $39.99 (50% off)
- Before We Leave - $14.99 (25% off)
- SnowRunner - $31.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Satisfactory - $26.99 (10% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hades [Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $17.99 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Journey - $10.04 (33% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry Primal - $5.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $9.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $2.24 (85% off)
- Far Cry 3 - $2.99 (85% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $8.74 (65% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $19.49 (35% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $5.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Assassin's Creed Bundle and select between Revelations, Brotherhood, Rogue, Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition, Assassin's Creed II Deluxe Edition, Freedom Cry, Chronicles Russia, Chronicles India, and Chronicles China. Get 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $14.99. These activate on UPlay.
- Biped [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition [Rockstar] - $57.99 (42% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $47.89 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
GamersGate
- Maneater [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $9.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- System Shock 2 + System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $3.98 (80% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (30% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tyranny - $14.99 (50% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (67% off)
- Frostpunk - $11.99 (70% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- AMID EVIL - $11.99 (40% off)
- Pyre - $6.99 (65% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (75% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Witness - $9.19 (77% off)
- INSIDE - $6.79 (67% off)
- LIMBO - $1.49 (85% off)
- Torchlight II - $9.99 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Fallout 76 - $23.96 (40% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection [Steam] - $41.98 (30% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $42.23 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $12.86 (63% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $8.50 (57% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $35.98 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.66 (76% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $6.72 (66% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $12.00 (52% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.74 (59% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $14.40 (76% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $7.65 (74% off)
- Ion Fury [Steam] - $12.00 (52% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $10.19 (32% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Outlast [Steam] - $2.40 (88% off)
- Generation Zero [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition, Void Bastards, Railway Empire, Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock, Yuppie Psycho, Beat Hazard 2, Sigma Theory, Metal Unit, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, Verlet Swing, Basingstoke, and Earthlock. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, new subscribers receive 40% off of the standard rate!
Pay $1 or more for Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree. Pay more than the average $8.51 for The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Warlock: Master of the Arcane, Age of Wonders III, and Europa Universalis IV. Pay more than the average $7.44 for Stellaris, Victoria Collection, and Necropolis: Brutal Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Battletech Digital Deluxe Edition and Tyranny. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Warhammer 40K: Kill Team, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War GOTY Edition, Warhammer 40K Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide. Pay more than the average $7.90 for Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, and Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch Enhanced Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War III, and Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for The Night of the Rabbit, Fire!, and A Year of Rain. Pay more than the average $8.52 for CryoFall, State of Mind, The Great Perhaps, and AER: Memories of Old. Pay $15 or more to also receive Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Iron Danger, and Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth. These activate on Steam.
- Space Sale
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Starbound [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Paradox Interactive Sale
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Europa Universalis IV [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Surviving Mars [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Kalypso Publisher Sale
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Port Royale 3 Gold Edition [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shadows: Awakening [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Urban Empire [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- 2K Week
- WWE 2K20 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Spec Ops: The Line [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Duke Nukem Forever [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Sims Summer Sale
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4: Outdoor Retreat [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Seasons [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
Origin
- The Sims Sale
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4: Discover University - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Realm of Magic - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Strangerville - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Get Famous - $19.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends: Octane Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Save Big, Earn Club Units Sale
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $36.00 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $9.00 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $6.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.50 (75% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Trials of Mana - $39.99 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/27 at 10AM PT)
- For Honor - $5.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/26 at 1PM PT)
- Perfect World Publisher Weekend
- Remnant: From The Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight II - $9.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight - $4.49 (70% off)
- Hob - $5.99 (70% off)
- Livelock - $2.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $22.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $5.00 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball 21 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $13.49 (55% off)
