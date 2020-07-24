Pure Arts - Assassin's Creed Statue Showcase We caught up to the statue and collectible designers at Pure Arts to talk about their line-u of Assassin's Creed statues.

Assassin’s Creed is a lengthy series full of iconic characters and lore throughout its many games. There are more than a few collectibles out there based on some of these characters, but few will put as much absolute care into a piece for the price as Pure Arts. We recently had a chance to catch up to the toy, collectible, and statue designers and talk to them about their ongoing line-up of Assassin’s Creed statues from Altair to Bayek, and more.

During our time with Pure Arts, we got a good look at their Animus Altair and Animus Bayek statues (both $688 USD), as well as the Bayek Collector’s Edition Statue from Assassin’s Creed Origins Dawn of the Creed Legendary Edition. During the showcase, we got to get close and capture a wealth of the details that can be seen on these characters, as well as the value of such meticulous design at their price.

Perhaps one of the most interesting details we got into was both the material composition of the statues and the attention to packaging that makes sure the statues are intact and safe when they arrive. The statues themselves are made out of a polystone composite which gives the sculpt and detail of the statues a beautiful detail and finish. Moreover, Pure Arts does not outsource their packaging.

Although polystone can be fragile in its durability, the packaging designer for each of Pure Arts collectibles works in-house alongside the creation of the products to ensure that each is sensibly sealed, makes for little to no moving parts or assembly, and will best protect the contents and prevent breakage during delivery. It’s a peace of mind many collectors will likely enjoy when shopping these products.

