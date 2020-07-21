How to get Clothlets & Clothplant Seeds - Ooblets Everything you need to know to get Clothlets and Clothplant Seeds in Ooblets.

If you’re going to make it far in Ooblets, then you’re going to need to know where to find Clothlets and Clothplant Seeds. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about this important resource and how you can get your hands on more of it.

How to Clothlets & Clothplant Seeds

You’re going to need Clothlets for a lot of things in Ooblets, including some of the first tasks that you receive from Mayor Tinstle. Unfortunately, getting your hands on this valuable resource can be tricky, which is why we’ve put this guide together.

You can get Clothlets from planting Clothplant Seeds in your farm.

The easiest way to get more Clothlets is to plant your own Clothplant Seeds. Unfortunately, these seeds will cost you around 32 Gummies a piece at the Meeds Seeds Store. You can sometimes catch them on sale for 16 Gummies each. This is quite a lot of money, especially early on in Ooblets when you don’t have many Gummies to work with. The downside to buying Clothplant Seeds is that they take 3 days to grow a Clothlet, which means you’re going to need to plant them, water them, and wait for them to grow. Thankfully, you can speed up this process with fertilizer found from Sea Dangling – the game’s version of fishing.

If you don’t want to buy Clothplant Seeds, then you can sometimes find pieces of Clothlet growing around Badgetown. You also have a small chance to acquire ClothPlant Seeds from plucking weeds that are growing on your farm, so make sure you spend some energy doing that each day.

You can buy Clothplant Seeds from Meeds Seeds in Badgetown.

If you’re already established and struggling to find more Clothlets, then make sure you plant any seeds you acquire for the resource near any Oobcoops that you have built up on your farm. This will ensure that the crops stay watered and weed free. They’ll even grow a little faster when in range of Oobcoops, which is extremely important considering the 3-day growth timer.

Now that you know how to get Clothlets and Clothplant Seeds, be sure to head back over to our Ooblets topic for more helpful content and information.