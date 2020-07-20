Can you get rid of Ooblets? Running out of space in Ooblets? Trying to figure out if you can get rid of Ooblets? Here's what we know.

One of the primary parts of gameplay in Ooblets is collecting a slew of different Ooblets to help out on your farm and take part in various dance battles. But what happens when you end up with too many? You’re probably wondering can you get rid of Ooblets? Here’s what you need to know.

Can you get rid of Ooblets?

The short answer is no. You cannot get rid of Ooblets. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word. For those looking for a longer explanation, thankfully there are a few options out there that won’t require you to restart your entire save file.

While it might seem weird that there wouldn’t be a way to get rid of Ooblets built into a game all about collecting said creatures, that’s exactly the problem that many players have been running into as you cannot simply delete or release Ooblets back into the wild. The game is still Early Access, though, which means developer Glumberland is still working on new features and core systems. In fact, the developer is currently working on a solution to the Ooblet limit, according to some posts on the game's subreddit.

Instead of releasing or just simply deleting them, you can put your Ooblets to work for you. Players can invest on oobcoops, which are basically buildings that hold Ooblets. When utilized and upgraded, these buildings will unlock more Ooblet storage space, as well as other growth perks and benefits, including automatic crop-watering. This helps take care of your Ooblet storage issues and also assists your farm in the process.

While you can’t get rid of Ooblets, you can make use of them. Spread them out around your farm and try to limit how many of the same Ooblet you grow. For more help and information on this hit new creature collector, make sure you check out our Ooblets topic.