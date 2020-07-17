New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 17: Xbox Double Discounts

If you're running out of games to play on Xbox Game Pass, your Ultimate perk is going to get you some greater discounts this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

We're in the middle of the summer, so it's probably a good time to start stocking up on games again. If you're an Xbox user, you probably have more than enough games to play through with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But if whatever's there isn't enough, then you're in luck, because that Ultimate perk will also entitle you to a handful of discounts this weekend. The Xbox Double Discounts Sale is underway and you can pick up some great games and save double the money on games like Red Dead Redemption II, Control, and Destiny 2's Upgrade Edition.

Elsewhere, the July Savings Sale continues on PlayStation, offering deals on games like No Man's Sky and the Bloodborne Complete Edition. And Nintendo still has that rare discount on The World Ends With You: Final Remix. And on top of that, the multiplayer fun fests from Team17 are also on sale, so maybe set up that co-op night for Moving Out and Overcooked 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

