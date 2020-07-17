Weekend Console Download Deals for July 17: Xbox Double Discounts

We're in the middle of the summer, so it's probably a good time to start stocking up on games again. If you're an Xbox user, you probably have more than enough games to play through with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But if whatever's there isn't enough, then you're in luck, because that Ultimate perk will also entitle you to a handful of discounts this weekend. The Xbox Double Discounts Sale is underway and you can pick up some great games and save double the money on games like Red Dead Redemption II, Control, and Destiny 2's Upgrade Edition.
Elsewhere, the July Savings Sale continues on PlayStation, offering deals on games like No Man's Sky and the Bloodborne Complete Edition. And Nintendo still has that rare discount on The World Ends With You: Final Remix. And on top of that, the multiplayer fun fests from Team17 are also on sale, so maybe set up that co-op night for Moving Out and Overcooked 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - FREE!
- Dunk Lords - FREE!
- Steep + The Crew - $8.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind - $22.49 (25% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Double Discounts with Gold and Ultimate (All discounts shown are doubled for Xbox LIVE Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control - $44.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $41.49 (17% off)
- Fallout 76 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $22.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $49.79 (17% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $26.24 (25% off)
- RAD - $13.99 (30% off)
- XCOM 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox One Double Discount Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox One Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox One Ubisoft Forward Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass - $8.99 (70% off)
- July Savings
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle - $17.49 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Quantic Dream Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knack 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Shadow Warrior Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles - $19.79 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $29.99 (50% off)
- Generation Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 July Savings Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $8.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.79 (66% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $6.74 (55% off)
- Outlast 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Survive - $7.49 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- INSIDE - $7.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $9.99 (60% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- LIMBO - $4.99 (50% off)
- Strider - $2.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- NBA 2K20 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Erica - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The World Ends With You: Final Remix - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III: Remastered - $14.99 (62% off)
- Team17 Summer Sale
- Moving Out - $19.99 (20% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (67% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.69 (51% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (66% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Worms WMD - $10.19 (67% off)
- My Time at Portia - $10.19 (67% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Blasphemous - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mugsters - $1.49 (90% off)
- Planet Alpha - $4.99 (75% off)
- Raging Justice - $3.74 (75% off)
- Sheltered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Room - $2.49 (75% off)
- GameMill Super Summer Sale
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers - $11.99 (60% off)
- Street Outlaws: The List - $13.99 (65% off)
- Zombieland: Double Tap Road Trip - $13.99 (65% off)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Ninja Warrior Challenge - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series - $4.99 (75% off)
- Goosebumps The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade - $4.99 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $15.99 (20% off)
- FAST RMX - $13.99 (30% off)
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $19.99 (33% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shakedown: Hawaii - $13.33 (67% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Severed - $5.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 2 - $6.49 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (75% off)
- VVVVVV - $4.99 (50% off)
- Mutant Mudds Collection - $1.49 (90% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 17: Xbox Double Discounts