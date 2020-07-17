New Crysis Remastered for Switch trailer shows off technical features Try out this classic shooter as it has new life breathed into it for Switch and other platforms at the end of the month.

Crysis Remastered is making its way to Switch soon, and when it lands on the system, it'll be bringing a variety of technical features that'll impress and delight with it.

That's what the game's newest trailer seeks to establish, as it shows off tech like dynamic lighting, voxel-based global illumination, destructible environments, vegetation bending, light rays and sunbeams, enhanced lighting, depth of field and motion blur, gyro aiming, and plenty more.

This is one of the first updates we've heard about the game since it was delayed by a few weeks at the beginning of the month. In a message shared on the official Crysis Twitter account, the company wrote “Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (on all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks.” Now, it looks like it's about time for the hype train to come back around.

You can catch Crysis Remastered on Switch when it launches on July 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want the best performance possible, you're gonna need to get it on anything but Switch, but these technical features are still very impressive. Plus, you gotta hand it to the ability to play it on the go.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates, and be sure to let us know when the game is out what platform you ended up getting it on.