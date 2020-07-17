New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

TerraMaster releases F4-422 10GbE 4-Bay professional NAS

The storage manufacturer has launched their latest product.
Donovan Erskine
2

TerraMaster is one of the major players in the world of personal storage. Specializing in network-attached storage, or NAS, this company’s devices are well-suited for those who own or manage a bunch of cloud-based media. TerraMaster has launched the F4-422 10GbE 4-Bay professional NAS, the latest product in their 10G series.

TerraMaster has a full breakdown of the new device and its functionality posted to the official CyberMedia website. “The F4-422 is equipped with a powerful Intel Celeron quad-core 1.5GHz processor, 4GB of DDR3 memory, two Gigabit ports, a high-speed 10GbE port, and two USB3.0 Host ports.”

These personal NAS devices are a more secure alternative for those wanting to store large amounts of data or media. “The F4-422 packs 2x GbE and 1x 10GbE ports for high-speed and reliable networking. With four Seagate IronWolf 6TB hard drives in RAID 0, the F4-422 offers read and write speeds of up to 650MB/s and 670MB/s, respectively.” making the F4-422 one of the fastest and most efficient devices from TerraMaster.

The F4-422 boasts the ability to support concurrent access for up to 500 different users. The F4-422 is available now for purchase on TerraMaster’s website and will cost you $499.99. For more on TerraMaster, consider watching our unboxing and review of the F2-210. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest news on TerraMaster and their latest products.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola