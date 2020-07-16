Second Summer Game Fest showcase will feature game news, live Bugsnax theme Ready to finally hear the full version of the Bugsnax theme song? We thought you would be. It's coming, and it's right around the corner.

Ready for another dose of the Summer Game Fest Showcase? Another round is about to happen next week, and this one is packing some very special content.

Starting on July 20 at 10:30 AM ET, the show will open with a setlist of acoustic renditions from the Sayonara Wild Hearts soundtrack, performed by Jonathan Eng. Following that, we'll be in store for a whole bevy of announcements in terms of gaming news and trailers at 11 AM ET. But after that, later on in the showcase, something amazing is coming.

Kero Kero Bonito will join the stream for the first-ever live performance of the Bugsnax theme song. Yes, you read that correctly. We'll finally get a chance to listen to the entirety of the song, without all of the chatter from the trailer. Hopefully that means we'll get the full lyrics as well as a way to listen to it without talking or having to rewind it over and over to listen to 30 seconds of music.

There will be a smattering of additional titles for viewers to get to know, including An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs (Strange Scaffold), Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios/Maple Whispering Limited), Figment: Creed Valley (Bedtime Digital Games), Ghostrunner (One More Level/505 Games), Griefhelm (Johnny Dale Lonack/Thorrnet Publishing), I Am Dead (Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg/Annapurna Interactive), Mechinus (Huey Games), Tunche (LEAP Games Studios/HypeTrain Digital), Unto The End (2 Ton Studios/Big Sugar) and Voidtrain (Nearga/HypeTrain Digital).

There will be titles from the Girls Makes Games summer camps as well as additional musical performances from Baiyon, who's done music for games like PixelJunk Eden 2. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates in regard to the next installment of the Summer Game Fest reveals. If nothing else, come back for the Bugsnax full song reveal. You know we'll be waiting for a Spotify drop right after that.