Rogue Legacy 2 early access delayed to August 2020 In an attempt to finalize some features and ensure that Rogue Legacy 2 is of high quality even at early access launch, Cellar Door Games is delaying it from late July to mid-August.

Rogue Legacy 2 promises to be an incredible return to the descendent spawning action platform roguelike that allowed players to follow the lineage of their knights down the line with any perks or detriments that came with them. Cellar Door Games wants to make sure that the sequel delivers every bit as much as the original did, but that also means knowing when to give it more time to spruce it up. With that in mind, Rogue Legacy 2’s early access launch date has been delayed from late July to August 2020.

Cellar Door Games announced the delay of Rogue Legacy 2’s early access via the studio’s Twitter on July 16, 2020. Now set for August 18, 2020, Rogue Legacy 2’s delay is unlike many other delays due to COVID-19 or logistics associated with such matters. In this case, Cellar Door has had some features it was ironing out and just wants to improve the overall quality of Rogue Legacy 2’s launch before it comes to early access.

“While stabilizing the game for launch, we’ve run into some minor setbacks,” Cellar Door wrote. “but more importantly, some features got so close to completion that we just absolutely had to see them through.”

Ultimately, Cellar Door means to offer players “more bang for your buck come launch day,” which sounds promising. It’s a little bit of a bummer that we’ll have to wait a while from the original July 23 early access launch to see what Rogue Legacy 2 has in store for us, but with the extra time and effort poured into fleshing out for launch, it remains one of the most interesting upcoming indie games to watch.

