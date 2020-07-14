The Sims 4 gets crafty with Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack Pick up a new hobby with the next add-on for The Sims 4, as Maxis unveils the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack.

The Sims 4 can be a blissful escape in a lot of ways. That's proven more true in these trying COVID-19 times we're all living in. But as many people still shelter in place for their own safety, even the Sims have started to take up an interest in crafty indoor activities. And since The Sims hasn't indicated that it's getting any kind of Sourdough Bread Maker Stuff Pack anytime soon, players will have to settle for the next best thing: The Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack.

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting is exactly what it sounds like. The Sims have taken up an interest in knitting and can learn this new skill while sitting in their new rocking chair. Players can learn different knitting skills and use their yarn supply to create knitted clothing, put together new hairstyles, or assemble all sorts of different crafts.

While knitted objects can be good for a hobby or for personal peace-of-mind, there's also Simoleons to be made. Fortunately, players can put their crafted objects up for sale on the new Plopsy in-game marketplace. Other interested Sims can purchase your work and you'll make a nice in-game profit.

EA and Maxis have put together Nifty Knitting following a community vote back in March of 2019. Various members of the Sims community helped put together the theme, art style, Create-A-Sim assets, and other elements of this special add-on pack. EA has even gone the extra mile for this pack by employing Yarny of Unravel fame for a special cameo.

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting is set to release on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Tuesday, July 28. There's no price point for this just yet, but you can find more details on the Sims website. While you wait for this latest pack to release, you can learn more about the most recent Sims 4 expansion, Eco Lifestyle, by reading our recent interview with Sims 4 Producer Jill Johnson.