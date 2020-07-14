Hasbro Celebrates 20 years of X-Men with new Marvel Legends figures In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, new X-Men figures from Hasbro are available now.

July 14 marks 20 years since the mutants debuted on the big screen when X-Men hit theaters in 2000. It’s impossible to understate the influence that this film had on movies and the superhero genre. It’s quite likely that we would’ve never gotten the now world renowned MCU films with X-Men ushering in a new era for the genre. Hasbro is celebrating the 20-year anniversary with new X-Men figures available now for preorder.

The new figures are a part of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line and are inspired by the characters from the blockbuster films. While the X-Men have been around for decades, the 2000 film adaptation gave them all new looks. Leaving behind the yellow spandex, we saw Wolverine spring into action with a biker jacket and blue jeans. These designs are reflected in the figures that can be seen on Hasbro’s website.

Among the figures available for preorder are Wolverine, Professor X, Mystique, and Magneto. The Wolverine figure comes with interchangeable hands that allow owners to swap out the claws for a more subdued look. Mystique comes with a swappable arm that is that of a human form, which differs from the rest of the scaly blue figure. Equipping this arm makes the character look like she’s in mid-transformation. Lastly, Magneto and professor X come with several swappable and interchangeable head pieces.

Both the Wolverine and Mystique figures are selling individually for $24.99 each. The Magneto and Professor X figures come together, and will run you for $49.99. For more on Hasbro, check out our page dedicated to the toy brand. For more news on figures and collectibles, stay with us right here on Shacknews.