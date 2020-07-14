CCP announces EVE Online: Zenith, Quadrant 3 of 2020. The Triglavian storyline comes to a conclusion in the latest Quadrant for EVE Online.

CCP Games’ sci-fi MMO EVE Online still has plenty for players to see and do so many years after its initial release. This is thanks to the Quadrants, a seasonal content drop that expands on the game’s story, while adding new features for players to explore. 2020 has seen two Quadrants, and is set to receive another one soon. CCP Games has announced EVE Online: Zenith, the third Quadrant for 2020 and the culmination of the Triglavian storyline.

Quadrant 1: Fight or Flight and Quadrant 2: Eclipse set the stage for the Triglavian Invasion, completely altering the landscape of New Eden. Quadrant 3: Zenith sees this conflict reach its conclusion, along with several other additions and changes.

“EVE’s Capsuleers will make their final mark on influencing the outcome of the past year’s events and should prepare for star-spanning consequences as the Triglavian Empire’s power reaches its apotheosis. Offering a wealth of new rewards and challenges, Zenith will encompass new live events, balance changes, brand-new content and huge visual updates that will unfold across the Quadrant amidst the roar of Triglavian warfare.” The press release reads. CCP Games is aware that a solid influx of new challenges and rewards are key to maintaining a player’s attention in an MMO.

As is tradition, CCP Games has released a brand new trailer for Quadrant 3, which can be seen above. The trailer spotlights the story in Zenith, as well as the current state of New Eden.

““This year has been a reflection of one of the core tenets for EVE Online – that actions have consequences,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director. One of the key components of EVE Online is that it’s driven by the players. This further drives that point home.

With the news of EVE Online: Zenith out in the open, fans can expect one more major update this year. EVE Online Quadrant 4 should arrive sometime in the coming months to wrap up the 2020 content drop for the sci-fi MMO. When it does, we’ll have those details for you right here on Shacknews.