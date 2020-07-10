Xur's location and wares for July 10, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know about Xur's location and wares for July 10, 2020 in Destiny 2.

It’s Friday, Guardians, which means it is time for Xur to make his weekly appearance once again. If you’re looking to find out Xur’s location and wares for July 20 in Destiny 2, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

Xur’s location and wares for July 10, 2020 - Destiny 2

This time around, Xur can be found over on the planet Nessur in the Watcher's Grave, on the barge. You can make your way to this part of the island and speak with the traveling merchant to pick up an assortment of different Exotic items, including one piece of Exotic Armor for each class, and one Exotic weapon.

Head to the barge on Nessus to find Xur.

Looking for more details on what items Xur has for sale? We’ve broken down each of his wares below:

Dunemarchers - 23 Legendary Shards

Claws of Ahamkara - 23 Legendary Shards

Mechaneer's Tricksleeves - 23 Legendary Shards

Black Talon - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As usual, we recommend picking up any of the items that Xur has available that you’re currently missing from your Collections. This will help you gather up all the different Exotic items in the Collections, as well as prepare you for any future buffs that any gear might get in the future. With Season of Arrivals underway, there’s a lot to take part in – including the newest set of Moments of Triumph.

If you’re struggling to afford the items you need, the make sure you check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards so you can stock up and purchase all the Exotic goodies you’re missing. For those that already own all the things Xur is offering, be sure to purchase the Exotic Engram for 97 Legendary Shards, as it can grant you one item that you don’t already have.

You can make your way over to our handy Destiny 2 guide for more info on all that, as well as breakdowns on how to complete the Exodus: Preparation quest, and even how to get the Ruinous Effigy Exotic Trace Rifle.