Watch the Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream here Today's Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation is set to show us new Paper Mario: The Origami King gameplay and a new WayForward game reveal. Catch it all here.

It won’t be long before Paper Mario: The Origami King comes out and we get to see how it stacks up to other great entries in the series. It’s looking very promising, but Nintendo is out to convince us further. We’re getting a Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream today that will feature fresh new looks at Origami King gameplay. That’s not all, though. Paper Mario is sharing the spotlight with WayForward as the developer reveals its own new game and gameplay to go along with it. You can catch the entire presentation right here.

The Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream is slated to take place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on the Nintendo YouTube channel. You can also check it out live just below.

Announced late on July 9, 2020 via the Nintendo of America Twitter, Paper Mario: The Origami King is the major focus of this particular presentation. With the game launching on July 17, 2020, Nintendo is looking to give players one final glimpse at new gameplay in the game before launch day. We’ve already seen a bit of partners, fighting mechanics, and other fun stuff, so it will be interesting to see what new angles Paper Mario: The Origami King has for us in today’s presentation.

The other major portion of today’s Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 event is a new game reveal and gameplay from WayForward. Notably, it’s a game from “a franchise new to WayForward,” meaning probably not new Shantae, Mighty Switch Force, or River City/Double Dragon entries. Word from Nintendo is that the franchise is third-party and not one of Nintendo’s own IPs. It will be very interesting to see what WayForward has up their sleeves for a new game, but they’ve certainly earned our trust over the years with the likes of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, River City Girls, and so much more.

Are you interested to see what the Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream will show off from Paper Mario and WayForward today? Stay tuned and check it out here when the presentation goes live or keep your eyes on Shacknews as we cover the latest reveals and surprises.