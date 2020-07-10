New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Today's Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation is set to show us new Paper Mario: The Origami King gameplay and a new WayForward game reveal. Catch it all here.
TJ Denzer
10

It won’t be long before Paper Mario: The Origami King comes out and we get to see how it stacks up to other great entries in the series. It’s looking very promising, but Nintendo is out to convince us further. We’re getting a Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream today that will feature fresh new looks at Origami King gameplay. That’s not all, though. Paper Mario is sharing the spotlight with WayForward as the developer reveals its own new game and gameplay to go along with it. You can catch the entire presentation right here.

Watch the Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream here

The Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream is slated to take place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on the Nintendo YouTube channel. You can also check it out live just below.

Announced late on July 9, 2020 via the Nintendo of America Twitter, Paper Mario: The Origami King is the major focus of this particular presentation. With the game launching on July 17, 2020, Nintendo is looking to give players one final glimpse at new gameplay in the game before launch day. We’ve already seen a bit of partners, fighting mechanics, and other fun stuff, so it will be interesting to see what new angles Paper Mario: The Origami King has for us in today’s presentation.

The other major portion of today’s Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 event is a new game reveal and gameplay from WayForward. Notably, it’s a game from “a franchise new to WayForward,” meaning probably not new Shantae, Mighty Switch Force, or River City/Double Dragon entries. Word from Nintendo is that the franchise is third-party and not one of Nintendo’s own IPs. It will be very interesting to see what WayForward has up their sleeves for a new game, but they’ve certainly earned our trust over the years with the likes of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, River City Girls, and so much more.

Are you interested to see what the Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 livestream will show off from Paper Mario and WayForward today? Stay tuned and check it out here when the presentation goes live or keep your eyes on Shacknews as we cover the latest reveals and surprises.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews
    July 10, 2020 8:45 AM

    Masem
      reply
      July 10, 2020 9:59 AM

      pinging up to top

    Masem
      reply
      July 10, 2020 10:02 AM

      Starting with gameplay of new Paper Mario

    qwpeoriu
      reply
      July 10, 2020 10:08 AM

      these video conference presentations are always so awkward because of delay

      skankcore
        reply
        July 10, 2020 10:27 AM

        Yeah, it’s not helping sell this game which was already under heavy scrutiny since its announcement. I’m not a big fan of the current trend of “watch the first twenty minutes of gameplay” presentations. The last thing I want to do before a big single player game comes out is watch someone else play the beginning of it.

      metralgia
        reply
        July 10, 2020 10:27 AM

        Yeah. Game looks good but the delays and talking over each other are not fun to watch. They should just have one streamer and one commenter. Three is too many if they aren’t scripting this out.

    Masem
      reply
      July 10, 2020 10:40 AM

      *SAD TROMBONE*

      skankcore
        reply
        July 10, 2020 10:43 AM

        Maybe my seven year old will want it! (He won’t.)

      Masem
        reply
        July 10, 2020 10:54 AM

        Man, if Nintendo did not temper expectations that this game wasn't going to be a first-party yesterday after announcing this stream.... the Internet would have been raging.

        As this is rather boring.

        BRING BACK PHANTOM DUST

    Chandler55
      reply
      July 10, 2020 10:42 AM

      Is this like go bots of Pokémon

      Masem
        reply
        July 10, 2020 10:43 AM

        I think this is the "mexican knockoff of go bots"-level of Pokemon

      skankcore
        reply
        July 10, 2020 10:44 AM

        I don’t think I would have remembered this franchise existed if this game hadn’t been revealed.

    Masem
      reply
      July 10, 2020 11:03 AM

      And another Metroid Prime-less Nintendo direct goes by.

