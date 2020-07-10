Snowrunner first season pass content will send drivers in search of a downed WW2 bomber Two new maps are coming in SnowRunner's Season 1: Search & Recover content and players will be braving the thin ice of Lake Kovd in search of Soviet-era World War 2 relics.

If you thought you were done with SnowRunners, the game is about to make a strong try at pulling you right back in. Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive have announced the first major DLC in SnowRunner’s Season Pass. In Season 1: Search & Recover, players will be exploring two new maps featuring 8 square kilometers of snowy Russian terrain in search of World War 2 relics including Soviet bunkers and a downed bomber.

Focus Home Interactive began teasing the first DLC content for SnowRunner Season 1: Search & Recover on July 6, 2020, with a fresh map update on July 8. Starting on July 15, 2020 as part of the SnowRunner Season Pass, or bought individually, players will be able to explore the Kola Peninsula region in the far northwest of Russia. The first of these maps, Lake Kovd, will challenge players to venture across thin ice and freezing waters in the first map to feature breaking ice as a hazard affected by the weight of your vehicles. On this map, you’ll search for Soviet bunkers and defunct military sites that will net you major rewards.

Lake Kovd will be SnowRunner's first time featuring water surface ice as a hazard, mind your vehicle's weight as you brave the lake in Season 1: Search & Recover.

There is a second and yet unrevealed map coming to the first DLC for SnowRunners that will feature even more of the snowy Kola region. The ultimate goal will be to brave this remote and desolate land of ice, mountains, forests, and lakes in search of a lost World War 2 bomber. To help you along with that are two new vehicles coming to the game in the form of the TUZ 16 “Actaeon” and the Ford 750 4x4 Crewcab. New vehicle skins and interior customization are also coming to the game. Notably, co-op gets a solid deal out of this new update. If at least one person has the DLC with the new maps and content, they can invite other players to play whether those players have the DLC or not.

With SnowRunner Season 1: Search & Recover launching on July 15, be sure to check out what we thought of the base game in our Shacknews review and read up on our previous SnowRunner coverage as well regarding updates and other content.