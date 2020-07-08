ShackStream: F1 2020 first look Today's episode of the ShackStream travels the world for a series of Grands Prix with the world's fastest cars.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode offers an abridged glance at the newest driving simulation from Codemsaters, F1 2020. Featuring new tracks, rules for the 2020 season, and an outstanding MYTEAM mode, F1 2020 is one of the best racing titles to come down the pipe in a while.

Grab a beer, put your feet up, and get ready to enjoy an afternoon of high-speed thrills and chills. Okay, maybe don’t expect things to be that exciting, as our amateur Formula 1 driver/streamer will most like tear the cars apart on the first lap.

The fun kicks off at 05:30 PM ET (2:30 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.



