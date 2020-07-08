Hasbro Nerf Blasters Ultra, Mega, Zombie Strike, & Rival 2020 showcase We recently got to check in with the folks at Hasbro to see what's new and upcoming for Nerf, including fresh Blasters in the Ultra, Mega, Zombie Strike, and Rival lineups.

Hasbro’s Nerf franchise has been leading the way in toy dart launchers for decades and it’s only gotten better with time. We’ve seen plenty of blasters come and go, from the single shot, compact, and affordable to large, mechanized, and rapid-fire slingers of foam, as well as potent, long-range powerhouses. Nerf has satisfied a wealth of styles and interests, and recently we got to catch up to them about what’s next in various lines of blasters in 2020.

In our meet-up with Nerf representatives, we got to see what they had on display in their N-Strike Mega, Zombie Strike, and Rival lines of blasters. In particular, we got an early look at their newer Nerf Ultra line, featuring some of their furthest flying darts ever and boasting up to 120 feet of range. On display was the Ultra One, which is a fully mechanized blaster featuring no pump, tons of speed and accuracy, and a 25-dart rotating drum magazine. For a smaller profile but still stylish blaster, there’s the Ultra Two, which is a single-hand blaster featuring a rear-loading six-dart rotating chamber and similar power in a smaller form.

Also on display in the demonstration was the Motostrike, coming to Nerf Mega lineup in Fall 2020. It will be the first motorized Nerf blaster in the Mega line, featuring impact, power, and the whistling Mega dart. The Motostrike features a 10-dart see-through clip and an extremely smooth firing mechanism and feel. It will debut at a $39.99 price point.

Other awesome demonstrations from the Nerf 2020 lineup included the Zombie Strike Alternator and Ghoulgrinder (launching Fall 2020), as well as the Nerf Rival Roundhouse and Finisher (also launching Fall 2020). Be sure to check out the video above to see it all on display and in action.

