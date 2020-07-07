Shacknews Twitch highlights: West of Dead, Joe Exotic, and Terraria Come get your serving of the latest batch of Shacknews Twitch highlights.

We here at Shacknews stream several times throughout the week. Our programming offers a variety of content from light-hearted gameplay, to more serious topical discussions. Not only has this been a way for our staff to stay in touch and collaborate during this era of social distancing, but it also presents a unique way to interact with our beloved community and supporters. If you weren’t able to catch our latest week of streams, we’ve compiled the best moments into this highlight reel for your viewing pleasure.

This round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights kicks off with an episode of the Shacknews Dump, our weekly news show where we sit down on the porcelain throne and recap the week’s biggest news stories. Hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse are joined by Donovan Erskine and Chris Jarrard, as they discuss the sudden shutdown of mixer and acquisition by Facebook Gaming. The group also talks about Joe Exotic and how his colorful cast of associates would make a great roster for a fighting game.

Next up, we visit News Editor TJ Denzer for another episode of his Indie-licious series. This time around, we’re taking a trip to purgatory with West of Dead, a western roguelike set in the afterlife. West of Dead fared pretty well in our Shacknews review, and TJ quite enjoyed his time with it as well. In the video, we see him take on some of the game’s more peculiar foes, including some unforgiving bosses.

Guides Editor Josh Hawkins returns to the world of Terraria in his most recent livestream. In the highlights, we see him taking on enemies, and searching through caves, looking for rare materials.

That just about wraps up the latest episode of Shacknews Twitch highlights. If you enjoyed the video, subscribe to our YouTube channel so that you don’t miss the next one. Follow us on Twitch to watch these streams in their full glory.