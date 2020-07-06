ShackStream: Indie-licious runs the co-op kiwi mailroom in KeyWe

Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail, they said, could stop the mail. But can logistics stop two tiny little kiwi birds? That’s what we aim to find out as we enter the world of Bungalow Bay and take up our diminutive posts in the diminutive mailroom co-op challenge of KeyWe.

KeyWe is a game from developer Stonewheat & Sons and publisher Sold Out coming to Steam sometime in 2021. In this adorable puzzle game, you take on the role of one of two KeyWe birds as you work together to send telegraphs and make sure mail gets to where it needs to go. The animal residents of Bungalow Bay need to communicate and for better or worse, you’re the birds on the job. It just so happens we have an early build preview of what you can expect from KeyWe and we’re going to be playing it on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

Catch KeyWe on Indie-licious where each Monday at 4:30PM ET, we go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel to play the newest, hottest, and most interesting indie games coming to the scene.

The mail can never fail and we’ll be darned if our little kiwi hearts will let it happen now. Get ready as we go live with KeyWe to keep communication alive and on time with the Indie-licious Shackstream!