Xur's location and wares for July 3, 2020 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine is back and ready to sell you his Exotic wares in Destiny 2, assuming you have the Legendary Shards and can track him down.

Xur is back for another week, Guardian. The Agent of the Nine and everyone's favorite vendor has arrived and brought with him Exotic wares to help you fill your Collections. In this guide we'll show you where he is, tell you what he's selling, and even advise on how you should approach this shopping trip.

Xur’s location and wares for July 3, 2020 – Destiny 2

Xur is in the Tower Hangar this week, which is convenient. When you spawn in at the Courtyard, turn left and follow the path until you reach the Hangar. Take a left and Xur will be standing up some stairs near a railing. You’re going to need plenty of Legendary Shards if you want to purchase his offerings, so check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards should you be running low.

This time around, Xur has the following items available to purchase:

The Huckleberry Exotic Submachine Gun - 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants Hunter Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Mask of the Quiet One Titan Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Lunafaction Boots Warlock Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

What should you buy, you ask? You should buy any item that you don't already own. Bungie likes to update and patch weapons to the point where an Exotic that's useless today will be amazing tomorrow. You just never know. Make sure to check your Collections tab and find out what you're missing. If Xur isn't selling what you're missing, you can always buy his Exotic engram, which will give you a piece of gear (for that character) that you don't already own. For example, if you own all the Hunter Exotic gear but not the Warlock Exotic gear, load in on your Warlock and buy Xur's Exotic engram to help fill out your inventory.

Xur will stick around until the weekly reset next week (1 p.m. EDT each Tuesday), so you’ve got a few days to log in and pick up your items before he leaves. Of course, he'll be back each Friday, so keep it locked on Shacknews to find out more about where he is and what he's selling.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares, you can check out the rest of our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more information on the entire game. I suggest our Prophecy dungeon guide if you haven't done that yet.