Ghost of Tsushima release date Not sure when Sucker Punch's latest game is set to arrive? Here's what you need to know about the Ghost of Tsushima release date.

Ghost of Tsushima isn’t far off now and those looking forward to Sucker Punch’s latest title have plenty to look forward to based on what we’ve seen so far. If you’ve been racking your brain trying to figure out the Ghost of Tsushima release date, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

Ghost of Tsushima release date

Ghost of Tsushima will release on the PlayStation 4 on July 17, 2020, meaning that fans only have a couple of weeks left before they can jump in and experience Sucker Punch’s samurai action game.

Get ready to jump into Jin's shoes and take back Tsushima on July 17.

Originally announced back in 2017 during the Paris Games Week, Ghost of Tsushima looks to be shaping up quite well despite the games small delay from June 26 to its new release date of July 17. The latest Ghost of Tsushima trailer only runs for around a minute, but it’s absolutely packed with some beautiful visuals and quite a bit of action.

In Ghost of Tsushima, players take on the role of a noble samurai named Jin Sakai, who must sacrifice everything – including his honor as a samurai – to push back the Mongal army and bring freedom and peace back to the island of Tsushima. If you haven’t already, you can check out the latest story trailer above, which we have embedded above.

Those looking forward to Ghost of Tsushima don’t have long to wait now, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on any additional updates towards the release date. Since the game has officially gone gold, though, it is ready to be pressed onto discs and sent out for retailers to stock up on. Ghost of Tsushima takes its inspiration from samurai cinema very seriously, and the developers have even included a special black and white filter mode that makes the game look like the old samurai films of the past.

Now that you know the Ghost of Tsushima release date, be sure to check out the rest of our Ghost of Tsushima content for more helpful info.