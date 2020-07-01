ShackStream: A quest for adventure continues in Terraria

We’re back! After a few weeks off thanks to E4, our weekly quest for adventure continues today. We’ll be jumping back into our Terraria world in search of fantastical ores and all kinds of big baddies.

The show will kick off today at 2 p.m. ET and will run for a shorter duration than usual. If you haven’t already, you can head over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can follow the channel, subscribe, and join in on all the action.

I’m very excited to be diving back into Terraria today and I hope that you’ll join me for the journey. As I stated above, we’ll be ending a little bit earlier than usual as IOX2 will kick off at 4 p.m. ET. While we’ll only have a couple of hours to chill and hang out, I’m sure we’ll find plenty of trouble to get ourselves into.

As always, a huge thank you goes out to all of our current subscribers over on Twitch, as well as all of our Mercury subscribers. If you’ve been trying to figure out a great way to help support the Shack, then you can check out our guide on how to link Amazon and Twitch, so you can make use of your Twitch Prime sub. Subscribing to us with your Twitch Prime sub doesn't cost you anything at all, and it's a great way to show your support for the work we're doing here.

Not an Amazon Prime subscriber? No problem! You can also subscribe to the Shacknews Mercury plan for just $1 – or more if you feel so inclined. We love having the support of the community and we look forward to bringing you many more years of great content to enjoy.

I look forward to seeing you in just a little bit, so make sure you don’t miss out on the festivities as we dive back into Terraria’s latest massive update. There’s still a lot left to explore in this hit indie game, and I plan to explore it all.