All Strikes and Nightfalls - Destiny 2
Every Strike in Destiny 2, including the expansion which it was added, the name of the boss, and its Nightfall drop.
Strikes and Nightfalls are a Destiny 2 staple. These long-form missions give players some light mechanics to work with, a boss to kill, and maybe some rewards to chase. With a library of content in flux, knowing what Strikes are available and when they were added can be tough, but it’s important for those chasing titles and Triumphs.
All Strikes
The following Strikes are sorted in the DLC they were added, from the base game to the latest expansion. As of the release of Shadowkeep, there have been 17 Strikes introduced to Destiny 2, with only three of them not including a Nightfall drop.
Base Game Strikes
The base game of Destiny 2, which focused on the war with the Red Legion, included six Strikes for players to experience.
|Strike name
|Location
|Boss
|Nightfall loot
|The Arms Dealer
|EDZ
|Bracus Zahn
|Tilt Fuse (Sparrow)
|Lake of Shadows
|EDZ
|Grask, the Consumed
|The Militia's Birthright (Grenade Launcher)
|Savathun's Song
|Titan
|Savathun's Song
|Duty Bound (Auto Rifle)
|Exodus Crash
|Nessus
|Thaviks, the Depraved
|Impact Velocity (Sparrow)
|The Inverted Spire
|Nessus
|Protheon, Modular Mind
|Trichromatic (Ghost Shell)
|The Pyramidion
|Io
|Brakion, Genesis Mind
|Silicon Neuroma (Sniper Rifle)
Curse of Osiris Strikes
The second piece of DLC, Curse of Osris, added Mercury and two Strikes.
|Strike name
|Location
|Boss
|Nightfall loot
|Tree of Probabilities
|Mercury
|Valus Thuun
|D.F.A (Hand Cannon)
|A Garden World
|Mercury
|Dendron, Root Mind
|Universal Wavefunction (Ship)
Warmind Strikes
The third DLC before the shift to the seasonl format, Warmind, gave players three new Strikes to play.
|Strike name
|Location
|Boss
|Nightfall loot
|Strange Terrain
|Mars
|Nokris, Herald of Xol
|Braytech Osprey (Rocket Launcher)
|Will of the Thousands
|Mars
|Xol, Will of the Thousands
|Worm God Incarnation (Transmat Effect)
|The Insight Terminus
|Nessus
|Kargen the Technocrat
|The Long Goodbye (Sniper Rifle)
Forsaken Strikes
Forsaken ushered in Year 2 of Destiny 2, and with it came four Strikes for players. Broodhold was originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive, which was eventually released for all platforms.
|Strike name
|Location
|Boss
|Nightfall loot
|Warden of Nothing
|Tangled Shore
|The Mad Warden
|Warden's Law (Hand Cannon)
|Broodhold
|Tangled Shore
|In Ananh, Brood Queen
|N/A
|The Hollowed Lair
|Tangled Shore
|The Fanatic
|Mindbender's Ambition (Shotgun)
|The Corrupted
|Dreaming City
|Sedia, the Corrupted
|Horror's Least (Pulse Rifle)
Shadowkeep Strikes
Shadowkeep brought about Year 3 to Destiny 2, and with it two Strikes. Unfortunately, neither of these Strikes offered any Nightfall rewards.
|Strike name
|Location
|Boss
|Nightfall loot
|The Scarlet Keep
|Moon
|Hashladun
|N/A
|The Festering Core
|Io
|Baurisk, Envoy of Savathun
|N/A
There are quite a few Strikes in Destiny 2. As the game ages, expect the available Strikes to shift and change as some are retired and new ones introduced. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more tips and walkthroughs.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, All Strikes and Nightfalls - Destiny 2