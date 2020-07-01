All Strikes and Nightfalls - Destiny 2 Every Strike in Destiny 2, including the expansion which it was added, the name of the boss, and its Nightfall drop.

Strikes and Nightfalls are a Destiny 2 staple. These long-form missions give players some light mechanics to work with, a boss to kill, and maybe some rewards to chase. With a library of content in flux, knowing what Strikes are available and when they were added can be tough, but it’s important for those chasing titles and Triumphs.

All Strikes

The following Strikes are sorted in the DLC they were added, from the base game to the latest expansion. As of the release of Shadowkeep, there have been 17 Strikes introduced to Destiny 2, with only three of them not including a Nightfall drop.

The Corrupted was unlocked a few weeks into the Forsaken DLC.

Base Game Strikes

The base game of Destiny 2, which focused on the war with the Red Legion, included six Strikes for players to experience.

Strike name Location Boss Nightfall loot The Arms Dealer EDZ Bracus Zahn Tilt Fuse (Sparrow) Lake of Shadows EDZ Grask, the Consumed The Militia's Birthright (Grenade Launcher) Savathun's Song Titan Savathun's Song Duty Bound (Auto Rifle) Exodus Crash Nessus Thaviks, the Depraved Impact Velocity (Sparrow) The Inverted Spire Nessus Protheon, Modular Mind Trichromatic (Ghost Shell) The Pyramidion Io Brakion, Genesis Mind Silicon Neuroma (Sniper Rifle)

Curse of Osiris Strikes

The second piece of DLC, Curse of Osris, added Mercury and two Strikes.

Strike name Location Boss Nightfall loot Tree of Probabilities Mercury Valus Thuun D.F.A (Hand Cannon) A Garden World Mercury Dendron, Root Mind Universal Wavefunction (Ship)

Warmind Strikes

The third DLC before the shift to the seasonl format, Warmind, gave players three new Strikes to play.

Strike name Location Boss Nightfall loot Strange Terrain Mars Nokris, Herald of Xol Braytech Osprey (Rocket Launcher) Will of the Thousands Mars Xol, Will of the Thousands Worm God Incarnation (Transmat Effect) The Insight Terminus Nessus Kargen the Technocrat The Long Goodbye (Sniper Rifle)

Forsaken Strikes

Forsaken ushered in Year 2 of Destiny 2, and with it came four Strikes for players. Broodhold was originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive, which was eventually released for all platforms.

Strike name Location Boss Nightfall loot Warden of Nothing Tangled Shore The Mad Warden Warden's Law (Hand Cannon) Broodhold Tangled Shore In Ananh, Brood Queen N/A The Hollowed Lair Tangled Shore The Fanatic Mindbender's Ambition (Shotgun) The Corrupted Dreaming City Sedia, the Corrupted Horror's Least (Pulse Rifle)

Shadowkeep Strikes

Shadowkeep brought about Year 3 to Destiny 2, and with it two Strikes. Unfortunately, neither of these Strikes offered any Nightfall rewards.

Strike name Location Boss Nightfall loot The Scarlet Keep Moon Hashladun N/A The Festering Core Io Baurisk, Envoy of Savathun N/A

There are quite a few Strikes in Destiny 2. As the game ages, expect the available Strikes to shift and change as some are retired and new ones introduced. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more tips and walkthroughs.