Unboxing & Review: Razer Viper Mini Our own Greg Burke gets a hands-on look with Razer's diminutive new mouse, dubbed the Razer Viper Mini.

When it comes to gaming peripherals, most of the attention on new products is paid to equipment designed for use with desktop PCs. A giant in this particular segment of the market, Razer is no stranger to the gaming mouse world and has a wide array of options for the serious gamer. When it comes to devices that need to be portable, such as a gaming mouse intended for use with laptops or travel, the options on the ground are much thinner. Razer hopes to fill that need with its new Viper Mini.

Shacknews editor Greg Burke got a chance to sample the mouse and recorded the unboxing and his initial impressions in the video embedded above. The Razer Viper Mini is around 4mm shorter and 8 grams lighter than its full-size counterpart. It comes with Razer’s new optical switch that promises faster response and the elimination of misclicks. The Viper Mini also has a assortment of addressable RGB lights built into its chassis that are customizable using Razer’s Synapse software and can be set to synchronize with other devices in the Razer ecosystem.

A fancy braided cable also comes standard on the Razer Viper Mini, as well as onboard profiles and six fully-customizable buttons. Like its bigger brothers, the Viper Mini is available in a matte black finish. It retails for $39.99 and can be purchased directly from Razer.

