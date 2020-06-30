Madden 21 Face of the Franchise mode adds high school, college, and NFL storylines A batch of new details for Madden 21's franchise mode have been released.

With Summer underway, it’s about that time of year where we start to get new details for the annualized sports titles. Madden NFL 21 is set to be the last entry in the series before the full transition to the next generation of consoles later this year. With that, EA Sports is looking to end this current generation with a bang. It’s been revealed that Madden 21’s Face of the Franchise game mode will see the return of high school, college, the combine, and some brand new NFL storylines.

It wasn’t long ago that we got our first look at Madden 21’s cover athlete Lamar Jackson in all his MVP glory. Now, we’ve got some insight as to what to expect from the game’s new mode. EA Sports posted an extensive piece to their website where they detail all of the new features. “In the Face of the Franchise section, you will see the chapters of your career detailed out starting in high school.” Players will be able to choose a highschool logo and name, and then set out on their journey to be a superstar. The player will then go through college, eventually going on to participate in the NFL combine and get drafted to league.

This isn’t the first time the Madden franchise has tried its hand at a more narrative-based story mode. Madden 18 and 19’s Longshot mode sought out to tell an emotional story centered on an up and coming superstar. However, Face of the Franchise looks to up the ante. The story will no longer stop once players reach the NFL. In fact, the post on EA’s website lists 8 potential storylines that a player may experience through their journey in the pros. For those that want to be completely blind to these twists and turns, we recommend that you don’t read this section of the website.

Face of the Franchise will also see some high-profile talent make their way into Madden 21. Actor Tye Sheridan stars as Tommy Matthews, a rival and friend to the player that will appear throughout their career. Snoop Dogg and Rich Eisen will also pop up in Face of the Franchise mode, playing themselves.

Madden 21’s Face of the Franchise mode will exist separately from the classic Franchise mode that players have become familiar with, which will be receiving a small number of tweaks and changes. Madden 21 is set to release later this Summer on August 25.