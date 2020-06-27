Azure Strike Gunvolt 3 will drop blue bombs on Nintendo Switch Inti Creates is once again teaming up with Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune for Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, the latest in the Mega Man-style series.

The team at Inti Creates sure does love its retro-style games. It also loves the Nintendo Switch. So the team is preparing something special for Nintendo's handheld console hybrid, revealing a new entry in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series. On Friday night, Inti Creates, along with Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune, announced that they are already hard at work on Azure Striker Gunvolt 3.

While the trailer doesn't feature too much in the way of concrete details regarding Azure Striker Gunvolt 3's story, there is one person who can offer them. That's Keiji Inafune, who has assisted with the series since its inception. Here's what he had to say (via Gematsu):

Hello, this is Keiji Inafune. How did you like Gunvolt 3? It's been about four years since the previous game's release, and I am delighted to bring you this announcement for the third Gunvolt game today. Did you know that I was involved in the Gunvolt series? Since the beginning, I have worked on the series with Inti Creates as the series' action supervisor. I will be continuing that role with this new title as well. As action supervisor, it is my job to help shape the gameplay together with director Tsuda. We want to craft an exciting game filled with ultra-refined action and deliver something we believe players will enjoy.

For Gunvolt 3, a new character is making their debut. Her name is Kirin, and I believe she is an incredibly charming character. As you can see, her artwork is very cute and well done. When you see her in action and cutting down enemies, I think many people will really come to like her. The action as well, being based around sword-fighting, is very Inti Creates-like and because they’re at the helm, I have confidence they can make a sword-slashing game that I would love to play. Of course, Gunvolt himself will be appearing as well, and the appeal of Gunvolt is as strong as ever. How his combat techniques interact with Kirin's will be a major highlight of the game. I'm sure of it. I am extremely happy to be able to announce both the game and my involvement after keeping fans waiting for so long. It will still be a while yet, but I sincerely hope that Gunvolt 3 will be able to meet everyone’s expectations. Please look forward to it!

For those who have been craving old-school Mega Man action, the Azure Striker Gunvolt series has been delivering that under the radar for several years. The series' second entry only just released this past week on Steam, for those curious to see what the fuss is about.

There is no release date for Azure Striker Gunvolt 3. Inti Creates only notes that it is currently in development. As soon as it's ready, look for it to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch.