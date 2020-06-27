Azure Strike Gunvolt 3 will drop blue bombs on Nintendo Switch

The team at Inti Creates sure does love its retro-style games. It also loves the Nintendo Switch. So the team is preparing something special for Nintendo's handheld console hybrid, revealing a new entry in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series. On Friday night, Inti Creates, along with Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune, announced that they are already hard at work on Azure Striker Gunvolt 3.
While the trailer doesn't feature too much in the way of concrete details regarding Azure Striker Gunvolt 3's story, there is one person who can offer them. That's Keiji Inafune, who has assisted with the series since its inception. Here's what he had to say (via Gematsu):
For those who have been craving old-school Mega Man action, the Azure Striker Gunvolt series has been delivering that under the radar for several years. The series' second entry only just released this past week on Steam, for those curious to see what the fuss is about.
There is no release date for Azure Striker Gunvolt 3. Inti Creates only notes that it is currently in development. As soon as it's ready, look for it to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
