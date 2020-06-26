The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 8:20 PM ET with a very special Smash All Star Mario Kart 8 Super Challenge 2. We have gathered our friends from the SmashCast for a special video game challenge. Shacknews was hit by a wave of event cancelations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and these talented folks have been adversely affected as they are expert players and casters from the world of esports event production. Tonight, we take a step towards repairing some of the damage that has been done by this awful virus. Let's turn around the global economy and help out the Smash scene, Shacknews! Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Smash All Star Mario Kart 8 Super Challenge 2:

Competitors: Keitaro, D1, PBNJ, The Moon, NAKAT, Rodney Conyers Jr., BAM, and Anti.

Games being played: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Best total score after a four six race Grand Prix races will the title of Shacknews Smash All Star Mario Kart 8 Super Champion.

All players are compensated equally for their time played in the tournament. This is just for bragging rights when we all get back together.

Thanks to our Smash All Stars for participating in tonight's special electronic sports competition.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off around 8:20 PM ET/ 5:20 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.