Unboxing & Review: Ghostbusters Proton Pack Extravaganza! Greg breaks down the Ghostbusters Proton Pack Extravaganza and interviews Chris Nance of the Nor Cal Ghostbusters and Garrick Backer, the co-owner of Knowone's Designs.

Ghostbusters is one of my favorite franchises on the planet and I’m very excited about today’s unboxing and review. In this special 40-minute long video, we take a look at the Knowone’s Designs Proton Pack, talk to Chris Nance from the North California Ghostbusters, and even speak with Garrick Backer, one of the co-founders of Knowone’s Designs. There’s a lot to take in, so grab your drink and let’s dive right in!

Here's a look at the Proton Pack that Knowone's Designs offers.

Now obviously, if you’re going to spend a lot of money on something, you want it to look great and feel really good, too. The Knowone’s Designs Ghostbusters Proton Pack retails for $1,299 USD. There is a limited stock at any given time, so you’ll might need to keep an eye out if you want to pick one up. The device comes premade, and it’s completely custom-built based on a set of masters that Garrick created to capture the look and feel of the Proton Pack as best he could.

You can see a picture of the full product above, and even check out more about it in the video that we’ve embedded right here in this article. Of course, one of the most exciting parts of this video to me is the fact that I got to sit down and talk to Chris Nance, one of the co-founders of the North California Ghostbusters, about the Proton Pack. We compared it to his completely custom-built one, and even talked about how the Nor Cal Ghostbusters – and other chapters – are working together to help make the world a better place.

Like I said, there's a lot to unpack in this special unboxing and review. I definitely suggest giving it a watch when you have around 40 minutes or so to just sit down at your computer and dive right in, especially if you're as big of a Ghostbusters fan as I am.