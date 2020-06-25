ShackStream: No Straight Roads developer interview Today's episode of the ShackStream sets out to conquer EDM with the power or rock 'n roll.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode has us chatting with the team behind the upcoming rhythm action game No Straight Roads. The game follows a pair of friends on a quest to regain control of their city from corruption and crummy EDM using the power of rock.

The team behind the game is known as Metronomik. Based out of Kuala Lumpur, the studio has credits from some of the most beloved games of the last decade. During the stream, we dive into the creation of No Straight Roads and the inspirations behind its art and rockin’ soundtrack.

The fun kicks off at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.



