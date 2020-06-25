Can you steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077? Will you be able to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 or are you locked into only using the vehicles that the game grants you? Here's what you need to know.

Nighty City is a big place and fans are chomping at the bit to explore the beautiful world that awaits them when the game launches this November. Until then, though, there are tons of questions that fans are waiting to hear answers for, and one of the biggest we’ve seen after today’s episode of the Night City Wire is “can you steal cars?”. Here’s what you need to know.

Can you steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077?

During the very first episode of Night City Wire we learned that you will be able to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077. The revelation comes via both the developers and various journalists who managed to get some hands-on time with the first four hours of the upcoming RPG from CD Projekt Red.

You can steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s nice to know that we’ll have a good amount of freedom in how we explore the six main districts of Night City, and even the Badlands that surround the city. It’s hasn’t been verified whether you can save the cars that you steal, but at least we know we’ll be able to commandeer any vehicle that catches our fancy during our time in the game.

However, it is important to note that Cyberpunk 2077 is not Grand Theft Auto. While stealing cars is possible, this isn’t a game where you’re going to find a load of different cars to make use of. While there will no doubt be variations of the vehicles you see around, most of them are going to offer the same reliability as the vehicles that you’d normally make use of – at least based on what we’ve seen from the game so far. We'll update this article if we learn otherwise.

Now that you know you can steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077, make sure you keep up with all the latest details and info about the upcoming RPG by keeping your eyes right here on Shacknews. We’ll continue to monitor all related rumors, news, and info about the game and showcase it right here in our Cyberpunk 2077 hub.