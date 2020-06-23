ShackStream: KeyWe developer interview On a special ShackStream, we're being joined by developer Stonewheat & Sons to talk about upcoming kiwi message delivery game... KeyWe!

Being the arbiter of communication in a mail room can be stressful. Nothing… absolutely nothing should stop those messages from getting to their recipients on time. Even worse, it can’t be much easier when you’re just two little kiwi birds trying to make it happen! That’s the premise of the pretty adorable indie puzzle platform title from Stonewheat & Sons and Sold Out, KeyWe.

Today on a special ShackStream, we’re being joined by Stonewheat & Sons Technical Artist Grant Gessel and Animator Joel Davis to talk about KeyWe, which is coming in 2021 and can be found on Steam. We’ll be going in depth on what this curious project is, how it came to be, and much more. The stream has finished, but you can check out the developer interview in the video embed below.

Just as we appreciate the Stonewheat & Sons devs coming on to chat with us, we also appreciate all of our viewers, followers, and subscribers for tuning in and joining in on the fun.

It won’t be long before we’re live, so tune in to check out some in-depth details as we chat with Stonewheat & Sons about KeyWe! You can also check out KeyWe on Twitter, Stonewheat & Sons on Facebook, and publisher Sold Out on Facebook and Twitter to catch the latest on the game.