Twitch Highlights Episode 6: ICE-T, PS5 reveal, and more This week's Shacknews Twitch Highlight package is quite special and features clips from one of our biggest guests ever, as well as new console hype.

Your friends at Shacknews have been hard at work producing loads of livestreamed content each week to help entertain you during these strange times. Obviously, not everyone has the ability to be on-hand for each live broadcast or to comb through hours and hours of content each week, so we have prepared a greatest hits compilation so you can catch up in style.

This past week, our E4 celebration got kicked into high gear as we welcomed legendary rapper, actor, and video game enthusiast ICE-T onto our Twitch stream to play games and talk about the state of planet Earth circa 2020. Several different game sessions combined to assemble a 3+ hour block of ICE-T goodness where the man dropped knowledge and showed off some serious skills on the stick.

Last week also marked the worldwide debut of the PS5, Sony’s new console slated for release this holiday season. We got a first glance of some surprise new games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, and most importantly, Bugsnax. The event was rather light on impressive next-generation graphics, but heavy on interesting new games that we cannot wait to get our hands on.

For more highlights and a ton of coverage on gaming and technology, check out the Shacknews and GamerhubTV YouTube channels. There you'll find exclusive interviews, demos, and event coverage. You'll also find exclusive walkthroughs, gameplay videos, and more. Subscribe to both channels and stay tuned to Shacknews for gaming and tech updates.