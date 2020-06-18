How long to beat The Last of Us Part 2? Find out how long you'll need to devote to finish up the second chapter of Joel and Ellie's story in The Last of Us Part 2.

It’s taken seven years, but players can finally get their hands on The Last of Us Part 2. If you’re planning on diving into the dark and brutal world that Naughty Dog has created, then you’re probably going to want to know how long you’ll need to devote to playing the game in order to complete it. Thankfully, we’ve had quite a bit of time with the game, and we’ve put together his little guide to help you figure out how long to beat The Last of Us Part 2.

How long to beat The Last of Us Part 2?

Enemies search for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a big game, not only in scope and scale, but also in how long it will take you to complete it. Like many survival-action games, The Last of Us Part 2 is broken down into multiple chapters. In total, it will probably take most players around 25-30 hours to complete the campaign for the first time. This, of course, can increase or decrease based on how much time you spend exploring the various environments and areas that you come across during the main story.

The total playtime of 25-30 hours also doesn’t really take into account those looking to 100% the game and earn that Platinum Trophy on their PSN. If you plan on going for all of the collectibles, then you’re probably looking at another 5-10 hours added on as you play through the chapters for a second time to pick up any additional items you might have missed. The Last of Us Part 2 is absolutely teeming with collectible items and notes and all kinds of little touches that will help add more lore to the world as you explore it. Altogether, those looking to 100% the game will probably want to set aside around 30-40 hours to track down all the hidden items.

