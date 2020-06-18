How to upgrade weapons – The Last of Us Part 2 Everything you need to learn how to upgrade your weapons in The Last of Us Part 2.

Amidst all of the collectibles and items you can find in The Last of Us Part 2, players can also come across spare parts, or little pieces of gears and screws. These items are used to upgrade your weapons with new attachments like scopes, better stability, and more. Unlike Skills, which can be purchased outright from the inventory menu, upgrading your weapons will take a bit more work. Luckily, we’ve put together this comprehensive guide which will teach you everything you need to know about upgrading weapons in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to upgrade weapons

Upgrading weapons is actually easy, aside from the fact that you need to have a Workbench handy in order to do it. Thankfully, there are plenty of Workbenches hidden throughout The Last of Us Part 2, and you can even see how many you’ve found of these handy upgrade areas whenever looking at a chapter’s information.

You can purchase various weapon upgrades at any Workbench found in the game world.

To upgrade weapons, you’re first going to need to obtain some spare parts, which are found throughout the game world. They often can be found in cases that look like little toolboxes, or even just out on counters in storefronts that you explore. Basically, if you want to be able to upgrade your weapons quite a bit, then you’re going to need to search around and gather plenty of upgrade components. Once you’ve amassed a good amount, head to a Workbench and choose the gun that you want to upgrade. It’s that simple.

Of course, depending on how you plan on playing the game, you might want to prioritize some upgrades before others. For example, adding upgrades to your pistol might be more beneficial for those who want to go in stealthy and sneak around, as it will allow you to use the Silencer to take out enemies without alerting others as quickly. Make your upgrades carefully, as upgrade components can become fairly scarce later in the game.

