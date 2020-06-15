Star Wars Celebration 2020 has officially been canceled Your annual getaway to a galaxy far, far away has been further postponed to 2022, as Star Wars Celebration is no longer taking place.

Many of us felt this was coming, but now it's official: Star Wars Celebration 2020 has officially been canceled.

The Force just hasn't been with us this year, what with the coronavirus pandemic on top of all the other wackiness we've experienced thus far. The annual Star Wars convention won't be held this year, and it's not simply being postponed to 2021. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2022 to return when it comes back that year August 18 through August 22.

This year's event was meant to take place in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center, the first time it had been at the location in five years since 2015. Star Wars Celebration has largely been a global event, but this year's would have brought the party back home to Anaheim and featured some very cool events. Unfortunately, the coronavirus had other plans.

There's not much in the way of Star Wars on the big or small screen right now, though. We do have Star Wars: Squadrons to look forward to, but in terms of the theatrical releases, there's nothing going on at the moment. The Mandalorian Season 2 will be hitting Disney Plus in the future, but right now it's a bit of a wasteland. As soon as there's something cool going down in the universe, we'll bring you news of it – and hopefully 2022's Celebration goes down as planned.