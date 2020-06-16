Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle passes $100K hours after launch Just hours after launching the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, the team at Humble Bundle has already raised $100K for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.

Earlier today, the team at Humble Bundle put its own resources towards the first for equality and justice. So they put together a $30 bundle of games and ebooks with all proceeds going towards charities fighting for racial justice. And it has already proven to be a major hit. Just hours after the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle launched, it has already raised over $100,000.

FTL: Advanced Edition

For those just hearing about the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle for the first time, here are the PC games that just $30 will get you:

Baba Is You

Hyper Light Drifter

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Spelunky

Football Manager 2020

Kerbal Space Program

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

>observer_

NBA 2K20

Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing

BioShock Remastered

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Endless Space Collection

Armello

Age of Wonders III

Overlord II

Surviving Mars

Kingdom: Classic

Eastside Hockey Manager

GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION

Overgrowth

Company of Heroes 2

The Ball

Super Time Force Ultra

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Broken Age

Newt One

All You Can Eat

A New Beginning: Final Cut

No Time to Explain Remastered

Knights of Pen & Paper 2

StarCrossed

Vertiginous Golf

EarthNight

Plunge

Pesterquest

Realpolitiks

Elite Dangerous

My Memory of Us

MirrorMoon EP

In Between

Gunscape Standard Edition

Neo Cab

Regular Human Basketball

Planet of the Eyes

Crowntakers

FRAMED Collection

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker

All of those games activate on Steam. But that's not all! There are also over a dozen ebooks included in this package. Those include:

Attack on Titan Anthology

Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network

Shaft: A Complicated Man

Black History in Its Own Words

Prince of Cats

Bitter Root Vol. 1

The Man Who Cried I Am

Twelve Years A Slave

Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids

Starfinder Core Rulebook

RESIST!: Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against

Falling In Love With Hominids

Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School

Six Days in Cincinnati

Decolonizing Weatlth (w/audiobook)

The Book of Awesome Black Americans

Unsung America

Seven Sisters and a Brother

The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America

The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World

Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved

We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders

The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy

The Rust Programming Language

And on top of all of that, anybody who picks this bundle up will also get a free month of Humble Choice, provided that they're not alraedy new subscribers.

All proceeds will go towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. The functions of these charities include providing legal representation and assistance, protecting civil rights, and also education on injustice and slavery.

This is the latest in Humble's efforts to help the Black community. Recently, Humble Games announced the Black Game Developer Fund, in which Humble's publishing arm pledged a $1 million annual commitment to Black game developers to help them publish games with funding, production, and marketing support.

And in other racial justice gaming bundle news, itch.io's Black Lives Matter Support Bundle is entering its final day and has also raised over $100,000. All proceeds from that bundle are being donated to Black Lives Matter and the National Bail Fund Network.

The Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle will be available for one week only.