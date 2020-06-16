Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle passes $100K hours after launch
Just hours after launching the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, the team at Humble Bundle has already raised $100K for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.
Earlier today, the team at Humble Bundle put its own resources towards the first for equality and justice. So they put together a $30 bundle of games and ebooks with all proceeds going towards charities fighting for racial justice. And it has already proven to be a major hit. Just hours after the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle launched, it has already raised over $100,000.
For those just hearing about the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle for the first time, here are the PC games that just $30 will get you:
- Baba Is You
- Hyper Light Drifter
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Spelunky
- Football Manager 2020
- Kerbal Space Program
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- >observer_
- NBA 2K20
- Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Endless Space Collection
- Armello
- Age of Wonders III
- Overlord II
- Surviving Mars
- Kingdom: Classic
- Eastside Hockey Manager
- GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION
- Overgrowth
- Company of Heroes 2
- The Ball
- Super Time Force Ultra
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Broken Age
- Newt One
- All You Can Eat
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2
- StarCrossed
- Vertiginous Golf
- EarthNight
- Plunge
- Pesterquest
- Realpolitiks
- Elite Dangerous
- My Memory of Us
- MirrorMoon EP
- In Between
- Gunscape Standard Edition
- Neo Cab
- Regular Human Basketball
- Planet of the Eyes
- Crowntakers
- FRAMED Collection
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
All of those games activate on Steam. But that's not all! There are also over a dozen ebooks included in this package. Those include:
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network
- Shaft: A Complicated Man
- Black History in Its Own Words
- Prince of Cats
- Bitter Root Vol. 1
- The Man Who Cried I Am
- Twelve Years A Slave
- Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- RESIST!: Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against
- Falling In Love With Hominids
- Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School
- Six Days in Cincinnati
- Decolonizing Weatlth (w/audiobook)
- The Book of Awesome Black Americans
- Unsung America
- Seven Sisters and a Brother
- The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America
- The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World
- Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved
- We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders
- The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy
- The Rust Programming Language
And on top of all of that, anybody who picks this bundle up will also get a free month of Humble Choice, provided that they're not alraedy new subscribers.
All proceeds will go towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. The functions of these charities include providing legal representation and assistance, protecting civil rights, and also education on injustice and slavery.
This is the latest in Humble's efforts to help the Black community. Recently, Humble Games announced the Black Game Developer Fund, in which Humble's publishing arm pledged a $1 million annual commitment to Black game developers to help them publish games with funding, production, and marketing support.
And in other racial justice gaming bundle news, itch.io's Black Lives Matter Support Bundle is entering its final day and has also raised over $100,000. All proceeds from that bundle are being donated to Black Lives Matter and the National Bail Fund Network.
The Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle will be available for one week only.
