Madden 21 trailer shows new footage, releases this August The next installment in EA Sports' football franchise will touchdown this summer.

The Madden franchise has become a staple in the world of sports gaming. Delivering new entries annually for over two decades, this series dominates the world of NFL sims. EA Sports has provided fans with their first major look at the upcoming Madden 21 with a brand new trailer. The trailer shows off new footage, as well as revealing the game’s release date of August 25.

The trailer for Madden 21 hits on the beats you would expect from an annual sports sim reveal. We see footage captured in engine of all the juking, spinning, and hurdling players will be able to do in the game. The trailer also shows some of the league’s brightest names, such as Joe Burrow, in their full glory. Several teams saw uniform redesigns over the offseason, and those new threads are present in Madden 21. The Falcons and Chargers are among the many teams debuting new uniforms this season.

The Madden 21 trailer also highlights some of the new additions in this years’ installment. This includes a new skill stick functionality that will allow for “all-out precision on both sides of the ball.” They also confirm the addition of 50 new Superstar and X-Factor abilities. EA Sports withheld a lot of information, but we can expect to learn more during EA Play Live on June 18.

At the center of the new Madden 21 trailer, is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. We see him eluding defenders, and finessing his way to the endzone in a way that only Lamar can. The reigning league MVP also stars as the cover athlete on all three versions of Madden 21. Preorders for Madden 21 are live now, and will allow players to jump in three days early, ahead of the game’s full launch on August 25.