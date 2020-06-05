EA Play Live online event has been rescheduled for mid-June EA has gone forward with rescheduling its EA Play Live event in the wake of protests around the world, and you can get ready for it in the middle of the month.

EA has gone forward with rescheduling its upcoming EA Play Live online event for mid-June.

The digital event was originally scheduled for June 11, but now it will be pushed to June 18, as EA plans to make room for Black voices to speak during these difficult times.

"With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we're moving our time to come together in play. We'll see you at EA PLAY Live 2020 on June 18 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT," a tweet from the official Electronic Arts account read.

There have been several events canceled ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but many companies and developers have opted to push back their own separate events out of respect for those murdered by police, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Some events that have been postponed or canceled outright include the PlayStation Future of Gaming Event that would have shown off new PS5 titles as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event.

Despite protests around the country, it looks like we can likely look forward to a spot of positivity in the coming weeks as things get rescheduled. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates and happenings with the gaming industry as we continue to see things shaken up.