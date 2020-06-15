Fortnite The Device event hit capacity so quick even Don Mustard was left out The latest Fortnite event hit capacity so ridiculously fast that the game's Worldwide Creative Director couldn't even view it from within the match.

Fortnite just hosted its latest virtual event, and it was a doozy if we've ever seen one.

The hotly-anticipated event "The Device" took place on Monday afternoon (June 15) after Epic Games asked viewers to arrive about 30 minutes ahead of the 2pm ET start time to make sure they got in. Then, at 1:31 PM ET, Epic announced that the event had suddenly reached capacity – just one minute after the queues had opened.

"Today's event has reached capacity. If you're not already in game, we recommend catching the event via livestream," the official Fortnite Status Twitter account proclaimed – a bit odd, considering the Travis Scott event seemed to accommodate far more viewers, as the channel advised anyone left out could instead simply watch a livestream instead.

Those excluded from the stream included Fortnite Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard, who tweeted his own little cheeky response.

"Since I couldn't get in, I'm going to watch the event live on @OMGitsAliA - so AliA you better make it look awesome!!!" wrote Mustard on his personal Twitter accounts.

Since I couldn’t get in, I’m going to watch the event live on @OMGitsAliA - so AliA you better make it look awesome!!! 🧐 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) June 15, 2020

Luckily for you, our own Donovan Erskine took to Fortnite to capture the event live so you wouldn't have to miss it. You can catch it all right here in the video below. But that doesn't resolve all the dissatisfied players who weren't actually able to get in.

We've got everything you need to know about The Device straight from someone who was in-game to witness it, and that's apparently something of a rarity. Be sure to let us know what you think of the latest developments in Fortnite by commenting below. Then stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates on everything Fortnite and all the mysterious happenings within.