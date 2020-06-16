Riot Games announces Valorant esports Ignition Series The first global series of Valorant esports kicks off this month.

From its inception, Riot Games’ Valorant was poised to be an esports titan. Designed from the ground up to provide the most competitive and balanced first-person shooter experience possible, many hardcore FPS fans have taken to the new title. Including the closed beta, there have already been over 100 Valorant invitationals put on by third-party organizations. Now, Riot Games has announced the Ignition Series, a global Valorant tournament put on by the publisher itself.

Riot Games describes the Ignition Series as “the first step toward building a global esport around the game.” For the tournament, Riot has partnered with over 20 esports organizations around the world. In addition, the publisher will be collaborating with Red Bull, a common name in the esports world. Fans interested in watching the action won’t have to wait much longer.

The Valorant Ignition Series is set to kick off on June 19 with the G2 Esports Invitational in Europe. The company also announced the Rage Valorant Japan Invitational. Riot Plans to host these events in different countries around the globe, and promise more details will come soon. Riot hopes that this new initiative will make it “easier to follow competitions through a more organized cadence of events.”

It’ll be quite interesting to see how Valorant’s first major global tournament series shakes out. Many esports organizations have already announced signings and roster changes in order to put together squads for Riot’s first-person shooter. With the game already having such a dedicated audience so early in its lifespan, there’s a good chance for Valorant to take off as the next big name in esports.

Valorant delivers as an excellent competitive shooter, as highlighted in our review of the game. As more Valorant esports news breaks, we’ll be right here to break it down for you on Shacknews.