The Outlast Trials gets new trailer on PC Gaming Show 2020 Red Barrels will be challenging you to survive with friends in upcoming multiplayer horror The Outlast Trials, with a new trailer revealed on PC Gaming Show 2020.

Outlast has always asked players to survive alone and vulnerable against it’s intensely terrifying and violent threats, but in The Outlast Trials, Red Barrels, players will bring friends with them into the nightmare. On the PC Gaming Show 2020, we got a fresh new look at the terror in store for us and our fellow survivors.

Red Barrels launched the latest trailer for The Outlast Trials on the PC Gaming Show on June 13, 2020. Unlike previous Outlast games, The Outlast Trials is a multiplayer affair in which several players will take on the roles of survivors trying to help each other escape a deadly situation full of psychotic killers. Announced back in December 2019, we got our first good look at the game with the trailer below.

This story is still developing…