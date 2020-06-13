New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Outlast Trials gets new trailer on PC Gaming Show 2020

Red Barrels will be challenging you to survive with friends in upcoming multiplayer horror The Outlast Trials, with a new trailer revealed on PC Gaming Show 2020.
TJ Denzer
1

Outlast has always asked players to survive alone and vulnerable against it’s intensely terrifying and violent threats, but in The Outlast Trials, Red Barrels, players will bring friends with them into the nightmare. On the PC Gaming Show 2020, we got a fresh new look at the terror in store for us and our fellow survivors.

Red Barrels launched the latest trailer for The Outlast Trials on the PC Gaming Show on June 13, 2020. Unlike previous Outlast games, The Outlast Trials is a multiplayer affair in which several players will take on the roles of survivors trying to help each other escape a deadly situation full of psychotic killers. Announced back in December 2019, we got our first good look at the game with the trailer below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

