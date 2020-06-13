Icarus revealed by DayZ creator at PC Gaming Show Dean 'Rocket' Hall appeared on this year's PC Gaming Show and the DayZ creator unveiled his new studio's first game, Icarus.

While DayZ is going on strong with some new blood on various platforms, creator Dean "Rocket" Hall has been moving on to new ventures. It's been a while since he put together new development studio Rocketwerkz, but Hall took some time out to appear on this year's PC Gaming Show and reveal the studio's next game, a survival effort called Icarus.

Icarus doesn't stray too far away from Hall's expertise as a creator of survival experiences. This game will take players onto a strange planet, tasking them with surviving the harrowing environment. To make things even tougher, the atmosphere is not breathable. Hall notes that sessions can be short, which makes sense, because, again, you can't breathe in the atomsphere.

While Hall offered some insight into Icarus' ongoing development during the PC Gaming Show, there still aren't too many details to go by. But here's what we do know. Players will start out in an orbital station, where they can prepare for expeditions either alone or with friends. The world will contain several different biomes, each offering their own supplies and challenges. And speaking of challenges, it's not advised to go out at night. But if you really want that extra degree of difficulty, the world at night is filled with danger.

Icarus is targeting a 2021 release on PC. We'll be sure to keep our eye on Icarus over the coming year, so stay tuned.