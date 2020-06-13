New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First-person horror In Sound Mind revealed on PC Gaming Show 2020

Atmospheric first-person horror In Sound Mind is coming from indie studio We Create Stuff in 2021 and a demo is available now.
TJ Denzer
It looks like we can look forward to some interesting indie atmospheric horror kicking off in 2021. On the PC Gaming Show, We Create Stuff and Modus Games showed off upcoming first-person horror In Sound Mind, which will be coming next year, but a new demo is available on Steam right now.

We Create Stuff revealed the first look at In Sound Mind on the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. It will be coming to Steam in 2021 where there is also a demo of the game to give it a try. Check out the trailer below.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

