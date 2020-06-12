Weekend PC Download Deals for June 12: Hitman Absolution is free on GOG.com

It's been a big week for Destiny 2 players. It's good to find out that your game will continue on for years to come. So you should feel pretty safe about investing in it. Destiny 2 is on sale across Steam (which has the full Upgrade Edition) and a few other outlets, like Green Man Gaming (which has Shadowkeep), so jump in and get comfortable.
Elsewhere, this is your last chance to get in on the GOG.com Summer Sale. And it might even be too late for you, depending on what you're looking for, because the Bethesda catalog is no longer part of the deals. But you know what you can get? Hitman Absolution! (Hitman fans may remember this as the one where Agent 47 and Square Enix were in their "Inception French Horn" phase.) And you can get it absolutely free! Be patient, because even as we were attempting to write this post, GOG.com was getting slammed, so try and weather that internet traffic storm, because the payoff will be worth it.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- ARK: Survival Evolved - FREE until 6/18
- Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection - FREE until 6/18
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $29.99 (25% off)
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Styx: Master of Shadows, Book of Demons, F1 2018, V-Rally 4, Atari Vault, 911 Operator, Medieval Kingdom Wars, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Stasis, and Of Orcs and Men. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 for GRID 2019, Expeditions: Vikings, Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-, Party Hard 2 (w/Alien Butt Form DLC), and Duke Nukem Forever (w/The Doctor Who Cloned Me and Hails to the Icons DLCs). These activate on Steam.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.79 (52% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Fallout 76 - $22.39 (44% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rage 2 - $16.79 (72% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $51.99 (48% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 [UPlay] - $9.49 (81% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $35.19 (68% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation Collection [Steam] - $10.99 (78% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.
- DOOM Eternal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Control [Epic] - $33.92 (43% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- My Time at Portia [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
- Hitman: Absolution - FREE TO KEEP WHILE SUPPLIES LAST
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition - $0.99 (90% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher Adventure Game - $0.99 (90% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle (Metro Exodus w/DLC + Metro Last Light Redux + Metro 2033 Redux) - $38.79 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.69 (15% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Indivisible - $25.99 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- DUSK - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $11.99 (60% off)
- Between the Stars - $16.69 (33% off)
- Blade Runner - $7.99 (20% off)
- They Are Billions - $23.99 (20% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ashen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - $3.39 (80% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Telling Lies - $11.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts - $2.49 (75% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure - $7.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Invisible Inc - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve - $3.79 (75% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blair Witch - $16.49 (45% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.99 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Oxenfree - $2.49 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pyre - $6.99 (65% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jade Empire: Special Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (70% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Inside - $6.79 (66% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mafia III - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.79 (33% off)
- Torchlight II - $4.99 (75% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.79 (66% off)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $8.15 (70% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 - $3.24 (75% off)
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aven Colony - $8.29 (75% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War - $0.97 (86% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Darkest Dungeons - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Papers, Please - $4.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja - $3.74 (75% off)
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack - $29.99 (70% off)
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pathologic 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crysis - $4.99 (75% off)
- Singularity - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $9.89 (67% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $5.24 (85% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.39 (66% off)
- Gun - $4.99 (75% off)
- Project Hospital - $14.99 (40% off)
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 (75% off)
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition - $1.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $8.80 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $34.31 (43% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $23.97 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $13.20 (56% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $14.08 (65% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $23.76 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $8.71 (71% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew [Steam] - $11.00 (56% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas [UPlay] - $18.48 (69% off)
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $6.60 (74% off)
- Game Changers Sale
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $11.89 (41% off)
- Chivalry Complete Pack [Steam] - $5.95 (83% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $8.41 (72% off)
- Offworld Trading Company [Steam] - $12.75 (57% off)
- Medieval Engineers [Steam] - $11.89 (41% off)
- I Am Bread [Steam] - $2.76 (79% off)
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $2.76 (79% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.56 (82% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.80 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $41.97 (65% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, GIRD: Ultimate Edition, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 War Chest Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Overload, The Stillness of the Wind, and The King's Bird. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, stay subbed through the end of June to receive a free bonus game!
Pay $1 or more for GRID Autosport, Toybox Turbos, Overlord II, and Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising. Pay more than the average $5.62 for F1 2018 (w/Headline Content Pack DLC), DiRT Rally, and DiRT 4 (w/Hyundai R5 Rally Car and Team Booster Pack). Pay $15 or more to also receive F1 2019 and DiRT Rally 2.0. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Impulsion, AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected, Splasher, and Strikers Edge. Pay more than the average $4.64 for Mana Spark, Roof Rage, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, and Old School Musical. Pay $11 or more to also receive Hover, Dead In Vinland, and Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter. These activate on Steam.
- Snake Pass [Steam] - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 6/13)
- Build Your Own 2K Bundle and pick from select 2K Games titles that are already on sale. Save 80% when you buy 3, 83% when you buy 4, or 85% when you buy 5 games. Select between Sid Meier's Civilization IV Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth, Duke Nukem Forever, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, BioShock: The Collection, Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure, Carnival Games VR, Spec Ops: The Line, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, XCOM: Enemy Within, The Darkness II, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Borderlands 2 Season Pass, NBA 2K20, and WWE 2K20.
- 2K Sale
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Total War Week
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Total War: Attila [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Total War: Empire Definitive Edition [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Total War: Napoleon Definitive Edition [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Total War: Rome II Emperor Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $47.98 (20% off)
Origin
- Infinite Gaming Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.99 (63% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 4 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $6.65 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/14)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $39.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Journey - $11.24 (25% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $8.99 (70% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- DRIFT21 [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Isle [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 - $27.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/14 at 10AM PT)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Creature in the Well - $9.74 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Offworld Trading Company - $13.49 (55% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $2.99 (80% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 12: Hitman Absolution is free on GOG.com