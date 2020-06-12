New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend PC Download Deals for June 12: Hitman Absolution is free on GOG.com

GOG.com is ending its Summer Sale right by giving away free copies of Hitman: Absolution.
It's been a big week for Destiny 2 players. It's good to find out that your game will continue on for years to come. So you should feel pretty safe about investing in it. Destiny 2 is on sale across Steam (which has the full Upgrade Edition) and a few other outlets, like Green Man Gaming (which has Shadowkeep), so jump in and get comfortable.

Elsewhere, this is your last chance to get in on the GOG.com Summer Sale. And it might even be too late for you, depending on what you're looking for, because the Bethesda catalog is no longer part of the deals. But you know what you can get? Hitman Absolution! (Hitman fans may remember this as the one where Agent 47 and Square Enix were in their "Inception French Horn" phase.) And you can get it absolutely free! Be patient, because even as we were attempting to write this post, GOG.com was getting slammed, so try and weather that internet traffic storm, because the payoff will be worth it.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Styx: Master of Shadows, Book of Demons, F1 2018, V-Rally 4, Atari Vault, 911 Operator, Medieval Kingdom Wars, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Stasis, and Of Orcs and Men. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 for GRID 2019, Expeditions: Vikings, Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-, Party Hard 2 (w/Alien Butt Form DLC), and Duke Nukem Forever (w/The Doctor Who Cloned Me and Hails to the Icons DLCs). These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, GIRD: Ultimate Edition, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 War Chest Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Overload, The Stillness of the Wind, and The King's Bird. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, stay subbed through the end of June to receive a free bonus game!

Pay $1 or more for GRID Autosport, Toybox Turbos, Overlord II, and Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising. Pay more than the average $5.62 for F1 2018 (w/Headline Content Pack DLC), DiRT Rally, and DiRT 4 (w/Hyundai R5 Rally Car and Team Booster Pack). Pay $15 or more to also receive F1 2019 and DiRT Rally 2.0. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Impulsion, AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected, Splasher, and Strikers Edge. Pay more than the average $4.64 for Mana Spark, Roof Rage, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, and Old School Musical. Pay $11 or more to also receive Hover, Dead In Vinland, and Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter. These activate on Steam.

  • Snake Pass [Steam] - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 6/13)
  • Build Your Own 2K Bundle and pick from select 2K Games titles that are already on sale. Save 80% when you buy 3, 83% when you buy 4, or 85% when you buy 5 games. Select between Sid Meier's Civilization IV Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth, Duke Nukem Forever, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, BioShock: The Collection, Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure, Carnival Games VR, Spec Ops: The Line, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, XCOM: Enemy Within, The Darkness II, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Borderlands 2 Season Pass, NBA 2K20, and WWE 2K20.
  • 2K Sale
  • Total War Week
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $47.98 (20% off)

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

