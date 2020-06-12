New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 12: Nintendo eShop Summer Sale

The big summer sales for PlayStation and Xbox continue, but Nintendo has also jumped in on the fun with the Nintendo eShop Summer Sale.
There was no E3 this year, but we hope everybody's been enjoying the influx of game announcements from various companies and cool stuff from a number of outlets, especially from us here at Shacknews with E4 2020. Even without an E3 event, it's still felt like one of the biggest weeks of the gaming year. And with that atmosphere still prevalent, the console makers are matching with their biggest sales of the year to date.

The PlayStation Days of Play sale continues, the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale continues, but now they are all joined by Nintendo's Summer Sale. Nintendo has some of its biggest games on sale, including some very rare first-party discounts. Now's the time to catch up on some first-party Nintendo titles, as well as some of the best indies on the market. So pick your favorite console and shop for the summer.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

